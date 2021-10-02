Love’ Lemon: Tackle gun violence with literacy resources

Tragic. Horrific. Heartbreaking. Words repeated over and over in the community following the Sept. 1 shooting at Mount Tabor High School. The words could not be more accurate, but the tragedy began in this community long before Sept. 1. The real tragedy — the root of gun violence that began years ago — can largely be traced to one word: literacy.
Reading and writing are not a priority for too many young people in our community. To be good readers and writers, young people are being taught that they must “like” reading and writing.
It’s not a matter of “liking” them — the ability to be a literate community is a “must do” fundamental. If young people don’t have words, music or other means of communication to negotiate their lives, then the fight instinct kicks in. That’s when gun violence happens.
I grew up in Happy Hill Gardens, became an author with the Winston-Salem Youth Arts Institute, now known as Authoring Action, graduated from Salem College as president of the Student Government Association and earned my degree from the Wake Forest University School of Divinity. From my early days in Happy Hill Gardens, I was surrounded by supportive family and friends — including a mother who strongly impressed upon me the importance of reading and writing. In addition to family, my support system included fellow teen authors and the staff of Authoring Action, and my neighborhood rec center and specifically Ben Piggott, who served as the Happy Hill Gardens Recreation Center director for years. He was a powerful and positive mentor to many youth in the community.
It’s hard for young people to want to read when it is not reinforced in their surrounding communities. Unfortunately for too many in our community, outside support networks like good rec centers don’t exist. To make matters worse, the city of Winston-Salem no longer keeps rec centers open on Saturdays. That is a blatant flaw that must be fixed. Rec centers also must be equipped with competent and committed staff to support programming and neighborhood involvement.
In addition, young people must have easier access to free books at libraries. Look around. There are corner stores, ABC stores, drug stores and churches on just about every corner. But libraries are fewer, and for many, the distance to a library means that books are almost inaccessible.
We need to address the problem of literacy now. We needed to address it yesterday.
When young people become filled with strong emotions — as was the case at Mount Tabor — youth in our community are not equipped with the tools to deal with it effectively. It becomes much easier to express yourself by pulling a trigger than to express your depression or anxiety when you don’t even know what those words mean.
Where to begin? First, we tend to go “at” neighborhoods instead of “with” neighborhoods. Let’s start “with” neighborhoods by listening — with those in marginalized communities at the table with a voice — to begin figuring out how to deal with the epidemic of gun violence.
As we listen and discuss with each other, our community must work in partnership with a wide range of groups, including the city of Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Housing Authority, the Department of Social Services, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County commissioners, the Forsyth County Library and community agencies including the Urban League and Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods.
And we must include arts organizations. As the program and outreach coordinator of Authoring Action, I know that in the City of Arts and Innovation, arts and cultural programming play a key role in teaching our youth how to communicate appropriately and effectively. Our Arts Council can be a facilitator, connector and convener; can seek and provide financial support; and can help coordinate the development of sustainable and effective cultural arts programming as it now does with Authoring Action.
Gun violence is a systemic problem that will require a systemic solution. With good communication skills built on a foundation of literacy, we will be able to listen to each other and finally achieve peace in our community.