Love’ Lemon: Tackle gun violence with literacy resources

It’s hard for young people to want to read when it is not reinforced in their surrounding communities. Unfortunately for too many in our community, outside support networks like good rec centers don’t exist. To make matters worse, the city of Winston-Salem no longer keeps rec centers open on Saturdays. That is a blatant flaw that must be fixed. Rec centers also must be equipped with competent and committed staff to support programming and neighborhood involvement.

In addition, young people must have easier access to free books at libraries. Look around. There are corner stores, ABC stores, drug stores and churches on just about every corner. But libraries are fewer, and for many, the distance to a library means that books are almost inaccessible.

We need to address the problem of literacy now. We needed to address it yesterday.

When young people become filled with strong emotions — as was the case at Mount Tabor — youth in our community are not equipped with the tools to deal with it effectively. It becomes much easier to express yourself by pulling a trigger than to express your depression or anxiety when you don’t even know what those words mean.