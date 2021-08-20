Lucy D'Agostino McGowan: The essential stats on breakthrough cases

There are so many numbers floating around relating to breakthrough COVID-19 cases and vaccine effectiveness that it can be hard to keep them straight. In fact, a recent interview I did on this topic, despite best intentions, resulted in a headline that confused the message a bit (“Breakthrough cases rare, says WFU researcher,” Aug. 16). So let’s break it down. We’re going to talk about two numbers:

1. Vaccine effectiveness

2. The total number of breakthrough cases

Vaccine effectiveness tells us how protected you will be relative to an unvaccinated person. Even with the delta variant, this looks good for infections (and very good for severe illness).

When thinking about vaccine effectiveness, it is important to compare the correct numbers. In statistics, we do this using fractions. As most of us likely remember from grade school, fractions have numerators (top numbers) and denominators (bottom numbers) — to get a percentage, we divide the numerator by the denominator. Vaccine effectiveness is a comparison of two percentages — the risk of infection (or hospitalization or death) among the vaccinated compared to the risk among the unvaccinated. For this comparison to be correct we need the numbers we are comparing to be accurate.