Luis J. Rodriguez: Americans need to pause — and take a knee

Hate, fear and lies — what Trump uses as fuel — characterize the rot growing everywhere in our social and political arenas. Trump's most reliable base is entangled with white supremacy, the Confederate flag and nooses for a reason: The symbols and beliefs draw from the worst of our history, one that involves genocide, slavery and exploitation. While Trump uses his followers for his own narcissistic and monetary aims, it's also true the radical right wing used Trump. They never really cared about Trump. They cared only that he was a disrupting and emboldened player who could create enough chaos so they could take over.

The chaos will not go away even when Trump is discredited, gone from office and rendered ineffective.

Just the same, there have been justice-minded Americans throughout U.S. history who have helped end slavery and enact civil right laws and policies. There are Christians who adhere to Jesus' teaching of "love your neighbor as yourself," of blessing the poor (not just with prayers, but with the "loaves and fishes" that an abundant economy should and must provide). There are Americans who truly love this country, helping it become the healthy, secure and embracing place it should be.

Not for the good of only one race, one class or corporate profits, but for the shared well-being of everyone.