LZ Granderson: Attempts to erase history always fail

I was a senior in college when I learned a gay man helped save the world.

True story.

Even after years of history lessons about World War II, I was well into my 20s before hearing of Alan Turing, the man most credited with creating the algorithms that enabled the Allies to crack the Enigma code used by the Nazis in World War II.

Before the Turing-led discovery, German submarines were able to find and destroy Allied ships in the Atlantic, crippling efforts to get much-needed supplies to Europe. In the first three months of 1942 alone, German subs sank more than 100 ships off the coast of North America and in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

And yet, instead of Turing being celebrated at the end of the war, this mathematician was arrested for gross indecency under anti-homosexuality laws and ultimately was given a choice between prison or hormonal “chemical castration.” Publicly outed and persecuted, he died by cyanide poisoning at 41 and was all but erased from the history books.