LZ Granderson: Kinzinger vs. The Big Lie

Yeah, but what exactly?

There hasn't been a consequential third-party candidate since Ross Perot received 19% of the popular vote in 1992. And while political analysts disproved the theory that Perot cost George H.W. Bush reelection, the truth remains that those 20 million votes Perot received did not go to Bush or Bill Clinton. Given the thin margin of victory in states such as Arizona and Georgia, how comfortable would Kinzinger be as a third-party candidate if his presence opens the door to a second Trump term?

And given Trump's intense support among the GOP base — and continuing efforts by Republicans to sabotage voting laws — can anyone be sure that Trump won't secure a second term, even without a third-party spoiler?

This is what makes Kinzinger's departure so noteworthy. Over the course of one term, he went from rock star to GOP pariah all because he wouldn't toss his core conservative values off a cliff.

In 2011, Kinzinger was listed on Time magazine's "40 Under 40" list of future national leaders in American politics. Ten years later, Kinzinger is fulfilling that promise, albeit not in the fashion he or the editors of the magazine imagined.