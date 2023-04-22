As we celebrate Earth Day, it’s now easier than ever to reap the rewards of embracing a cleaner, greener world.

The annual spring event, which reminds us to protect the planet that sustains us, is especially poignant this year. It follows the passage of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant U.S. federal investment in solving climate change, which unleashes a flurry of real-world benefits for North Carolinians as they tread more lightly on nature.

The legislation has ensured that everyday Americans are now eligible to save thousands of dollars when purchasing electric cars, induction stoves and energy-efficient appliances that will reduce household bills and improve air quality. Families that take advantage of clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits are set to save more than $1,000 per year.

And they are not the only winners. Since the bill became law, dozens of businesses have taken advantage of tax credits incentivizing private investment in clean energy and the domestic production of renewables.

According to a report from American Clean Power, an industry group representing green energy companies, the U.S. saw $40 billion in clean energy investment in the first three months after the bill was signed. Additionally, new analysis released this month shows 100,000 climate-friendly jobs have been created following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

While it is not ideal that Democrats passed the bill through the partisan budget reconciliation process, the climate provisions of the act are shaping up to benefit a majority of Americans from across the political spectrum. Indeed, roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since it became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts.

Here in the Triad, we have already seen Toyota more than double its investment in the battery plant being built in Randolph County. Toyota expects to spend $3.8 billion on the plant and to employ 2,100 people.

In addition to jobs, this critical turning point in the U.S.’s clean energy transition will help to stabilize our climate and put us on track to cut carbon pollution by about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.

We’re witnessing how clean-energy solutions can work for us, and we must keep the momentum going. As lawmakers introduce more commonsense climate policy this Congress, it’s time for them to turn their efforts toward the next big opportunity: clean energy permitting reform.

As Americans benefit from a greener future, new transmission lines are vital for moving clean energy from wind and solar generated in rural areas to urban and coastal areas. Building a new transmission line takes more than a decade because of the current permitting process. As a result, the expansion of electricity transmission is currently 1% a year — at which rate an analysis from Princeton finds that only 20% of the emissions reductions expected from the Inflation Reduction Act will be realized by 2030.

If we can update our permitting process, America will unlock our clean energy potential, reducing air pollution and saving lives, and lowering energy bills.

Like the rest of America, North Carolinians are quickly discovering how thoughtful climate legislation can enhance their quality of life. This Earth Day, we’re already enjoying the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions. Now Sens. Tillis and Budd and Reps. Foxx, Bishop and Manning must do their utmost to update America’s clean energy permitting and fast-track the transition to a prosperous clean energy future.