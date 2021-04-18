Marc A. Thiessen: Biden blunders in leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON

In his speech Wednesday announcing the United States’ retreat from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden noted that the 9/11 attacks “sparked an American promise that we would ‘never forget.’” Well, apparently Biden has forgotten the epic disaster he unleashed in 2011 when he was in charge of the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Iraq.

That catastrophic decision created a vacuum that allowed the Islamic State — which at the time, CIA Director John Brennan explained in 2015, had just “700-or-so adherents left” — to regroup, reconstitute itself and build a caliphate the size of Britain. They unleashed a frenzy of terror — summary executions, women and children buried alive, people crucified, American journalists beheaded and the enslavement and mass rape of Yazidi women. The rampage of violence was not contained to Iraq and Syria. The Islamic State spread its murderous tentacles across the globe, carrying out 143 attacks in 29 countries that killed more than 2,000 people and injured many thousands more. And we were forced to send American troops back to deal with the resurgent terrorist threat.