Maria Fotopoulos: Only eight red wolves remain

As an outsider looking in, the obvious solution would seem to be greater protections for wildlife in North Carolina, including no more killing of coyotes and wolves. The level of frustration with those who care about these animals and work most closely with them to save them must be off the charts — only eight in the wild and only in one state.

As an apex predator important to overall biodiversity, this species needs much more attention. A higher level of commitment to supporting a sustainable population in North Carolina is needed, more space and attention to captive breeding and more support for reintroduction of red wolves to other suitable areas where they could thrive.

Equally important is more public education. The maltreatment of the gray wolf, the larger cousin of the red wolf, took it to the brink of extinction in America. The gray wolf has been reintroduced to some areas and found footing in a few parts of the U.S. — and seemingly as soon as there’s a bit of a foothold, there are those among us all too anxious to kill the animals.