Marie-Amélie George: Everyday people must save marriage equality

On Thursday, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which provides federal protections for same-sex marriage. The law safeguards many of the rights of same-sex couples by ensuring that the federal government continues to recognize their unions. However, contrary to the claims of many commentators, the law does not make marriage equality the law of the land. This assertion is not only misleading — it is dangerous.

The Respect for Marriage Act has two goals: changing the federal definition of marriage and preserving marriage equality across the country. Both are essential. More than 1,000 federal statutes make marital status a factor in accessing benefits, including Medicare, Social Security and tax credits. Marital status matters just as much at the state level. Inheritance, child custody and medical decision-making rights are only some of the many issues that depend on marital status.

The impetus for the Respect for Marriage Act is the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. That case, decided this summer, held that the federal Constitution did not protect access to abortion. While Dobbs centered on reproductive rights, Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion also set off alarm bells on the marriage equality front. Thomas argued that the court should apply the majority’s reasoning to overturn other cases establishing fundamental rights — chief among which was same-sex marriage.

As a result of Thomas’ statements, Americans are understandably concerned that the court will revisit its two prior marriage equality cases, from 2013 and 2015. In the first, United States v. Windsor, the court struck down the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act, which limited the federal definition of marriage to opposite-sex couples. In the second, Obergefell v. Hodges, the court ruled that the Constitution protected same-sex couples’ right to marry.

The Respect for Marriage Act would ensure that, should the court overrule Windsor, the federal government would continue to recognize same-sex marriages. However, the law would have limited effect should the court overrule Obergefell and leave the definition of marriage up to the states. Currently, 35 states ban same-sex marriage in their constitutions, via state law or both. Some courts have invalidated those provisions based on state constitutional principles, while legislatures in others have enacted laws to protect marriage equality. However, in most of the country — including in North Carolina — the bans would go back into effect if the court were to revisit and overturn Obergefell.

The Respect for Marriage Act claims to prevent this outcome by requiring states to recognize same-sex marriages. However, Congress cannot accomplish this with a simple declaration. It simply does not have the power to do so under the Constitution. It can regulate interstate commerce, but the court has limited that reach to activities that are inherently economic in nature. Congress can also condition federal funds on states changing their definitions of marriage, but that is not what the law does. As a result, there is little doubt that courts would refuse to enforce this provision of the law.

To ensure that marriage equality remains in the law in all 50 states, citizens cannot rely on Congress. Instead, they need to mobilize to change their state constitutions, sponsoring and campaigning for ballot measures that preserve marriage rights for same-sex couples.

To be clear, the federal government needed to change its definition of marriage to protect same-sex couples, and for that reason the Respect for Marriage Act is a positive development. But claiming that this law will resolve the issue of marriage equality only gives same-sex couples and their loved ones a false sense of security. It also prevents citizens from recognizing that they need to act — and quickly. The best time to secure marriage equality is before the issue ever reaches the Supreme Court, not after.

Without swift, collective action, the Supreme Court could easily dismantle one of the most important legal gains of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. That would harm countless families, who would lose the legal and economic protections that come with marriage. It would also force members of the LGBTQ+ community to once again endure the humiliation and hardship of discrimination. The country should not move backward to that painful time.