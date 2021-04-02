Mariel Garza: The danger of vaccine passports

And those were the restrained responses. Others equated the use of passes to the yellow Star of David patches that Jewish people were forced to wear during the Holocaust. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., suggested that a vaccine passport would be “Biden’s Mark of the Beast.” And author Naomi Wolf went so far as to say on Fox News that vaccine certification will signal “literally the end of human liberty in the West.”

Literally?

All of this silly foaming at the mouth would be amusing to watch if it weren’t so calculated to keep the GOP base riled up now that the ridiculous face mask furor has died down. Honestly, is there anything that can’t be weaponized in the protracted culture war? It must be exhausting to be a conservative in modern-day America, angry and afraid all the time.

To be clear, the government has no plans to issue vaccination passports. If it is done, it will be undertaken by businesses as part of their reopening protocol. The role for the government, according to Andy Slavitt, acting director of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is to provide criteria for security, privacy and access.