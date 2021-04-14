Mark and Yasuko Rallings: Transgender: Not a phase, but a fact

Similar legislation in other states, far less overreaching, has been condemned by the American Academy of Pediatricians and medical authorities nationwide. We urge our fellow citizens to appeal to their state senators to reject SB 514.

We would like the opportunity to introduce ourselves to the senators who are sponsoring this destructive bill. We are only one family, but there are many more like us. We are the parents of two teenage sons. Our oldest, age 19, is transgender. That is not the choice of a confused adolescent. It is the struggle and the highly informed realization of a brave young man who refuses to live falsely. It is not a preference or a phase; it is a fact. It was years in coming about, and it was inevitable and completely appropriate.

Our son felt gender dysphoria long before he could name it or understand it. Then little by little, with great courage and perseverance, he began to pursue the self-knowledge he couldn’t live without. When he was about 16, he told us about it. By that time, it was really no surprise. That was one of the best days of our lives, because we could start over then, together, to talk, learn and grow, and to love our son more fully.