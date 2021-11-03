Mark Cohn: Lt. Gov. Robinson's language is harmful

Two weeks ago, when it came to responding to antisemitic and homophobic comments by North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, we had the signature of nearly every rabbi and cantor in North Carolina within a few hours.
In a letter that I helped to write and organize, 30 N.C. rabbis and cantors condemned Robinson’s continued bigoted rhetoric. On Oct. 19, we delivered a letter responding to his recent comments to the LGBTQ community. Given his history of inflammatory statements about the Jewish community coupled with recent comments, we demanded he clearly and unequivocally apologize.
We have yet to hear back.
What did he say that was so egregious this time? Though I hate to give his vitriol any more ink than necessary, he referred to the nature of matters being taught about people who are LGBTQ as “filth” and “pornographic.” Regarding U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, he referred to him as “the gestapo” coming to investigate education matters in North Carolina. Garland proudly identifies as a Jew and is the grandchild of Jews who fled the pogroms of eastern Europe in the early 1900s.
While I know that words are only words and far worse can be said or done — and has been done to Jews and members of the LGBTQ community — words spoken, tweeted or shared lead to votes and policies and can lead to a lack of freedom and/or safety.
I do not believe that just anything should be published or taught in a classroom and we do need to understand proper borders — but in referring to people as “filth” or using language of Nazi Germany to refer to U.S. officials, Robinson delegitimizes his own role and position. He removes the chance to have a meaningful discussion about proper approaches that can allow for him to do the very things I have heard him say he wants, which is to create a safe and secure environment for all who live in our state.
I am not a policymaker but I am a person who cares about how we refer to one another, especially the elected and appointed officials of our state and federal governments. When leaders use such language, it only gives license to the rest of the population to speak in cruel and hate-filled ways. It is from those kinds of words that marginalized and “othered” communities are sought after for attack. I, as a Jew and as someone with members of the LGBTQ community in my family and community, am forever on guard and watching to protect myself and my loved ones.
In the Book of Genesis, we read very clearly that God has created humanity in the Divine Image, inspiring us to recognize all of humanity as a part of the Creation and deserving of our support and love, not hatred or insult.
Robinson’s oratory and writings have been laced with Holocaust-themed language, which not only belittles the six million Jews and members of the LGBTQ community who were murdered during the Holocaust, but is particularly frightening in light of the growing antisemitism and homophobic acts that we witness in North Carolina and the United States.
The Book of Proverbs teaches, “Life and death are in the power of the tongue.”
To the lieutenant governor, we have said, “Your cruel, damaging words have real-world consequences. LGBTQ youth are at great risk for suicide and self-harm. We have lost faith in your leadership and find your rhetoric to be blasphemous. Acknowledge and apologize, repair and change your ways, Lieutenant. Governor. Those are the steps of the repentant soul. We can no longer tolerate an elected official who holds such a high office in our great state of North Carolina speaking with such vitriolic, antisemitic, and homophobic language that reflects so poorly on our state, incites further hatred and life-threatening behaviors, and only divides our population.”
While we may disagree on policies, we cannot allow for lies and cruel and dangerous language to go unchecked. May we create a state that helps grow and nurture loving-kindness and compassionate understanding of the differences with which God has fashioned us.
Mark Cohn is the rabbi of Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem.