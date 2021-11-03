Mark Cohn: Lt. Gov. Robinson's language is harmful

I do not believe that just anything should be published or taught in a classroom and we do need to understand proper borders — but in referring to people as “filth” or using language of Nazi Germany to refer to U.S. officials, Robinson delegitimizes his own role and position. He removes the chance to have a meaningful discussion about proper approaches that can allow for him to do the very things I have heard him say he wants, which is to create a safe and secure environment for all who live in our state.

I am not a policymaker but I am a person who cares about how we refer to one another, especially the elected and appointed officials of our state and federal governments. When leaders use such language, it only gives license to the rest of the population to speak in cruel and hate-filled ways. It is from those kinds of words that marginalized and “othered” communities are sought after for attack. I, as a Jew and as someone with members of the LGBTQ community in my family and community, am forever on guard and watching to protect myself and my loved ones.

In the Book of Genesis, we read very clearly that God has created humanity in the Divine Image, inspiring us to recognize all of humanity as a part of the Creation and deserving of our support and love, not hatred or insult.