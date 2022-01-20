Mark Owens: Teachers give their all to our community

Education is the backbone of society. Learning is foundational to commerce, community building and upward mobility. As an organization, Greater Winston-Salem Inc.’s position is to consistently support pre-K, K-12 and our world-class institutions of higher learning for both pragmatic and ideological reasons via our legislative priorities and our talent and workforce initiatives. It is nearly impossible to quantify the positive return on investment I associated with a well-educated workforce.
For these reasons and many other factors, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. supported the local sales tax measure when it was proposed. Our organization advocated for that initiative because of our strong belief that supporting education and local business goes hand-in-hand. In 2020, local voters approved a ¼-cent sales tax to fund local supplement increases for teachers working in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
The sales tax referendum passed in early March 2020, just days before our community and our world was changed irrevocably. There is no way anyone could have anticipated the changing needs of our society — particularly in education and small business, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s impact more than almost any other industries except for health care.
A little bit of every purchase you make locally, with the exception of some necessities like gas and groceries, goes to teachers. The rest of your purchases helps a local business succeed. Greater Winston-Salem Inc.’s “Buy Local or Bye Local” campaign has highlighted the need to support businesses in our community. What I would like to add to that message is that this is more important than ever given the state of our education budget. Our teachers are giving their all to our community, and deserve to be rewarded for their efforts.
It hurt everyone to hear that due to a budgeting error, anticipated supplements had to be scaled back. However, we commend school Superintendent Tricia McManus and her team for catching the error, addressing it head on and immediately implementing new procedures to prevent errors in the future. McManus further proved her leadership in this scenario by finding a solution that still includes a pay increase while acknowledging there is still work to be done.
We believe that supporting McManus during this difficult time is imperative to overcoming the instability our schools have faced as a result of COVID-19. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ students, parents, teachers and staff have been resilient despite a pandemic, school disruptions and economic strains. In addition to strong, stable leadership, they need the community’s support to move forward.
Shame and blame gets us nowhere. Support, understanding and grace brings out the best in us and is needed to help support educators through this year of pandemic challenges.
So how can you help?
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the revised increase in teacher supplements will cost about $10 million with the bulk coming from the local sales tax and recurring funding from Forsyth County. This means that your local purchases support businesses that have done their best to stay open and teachers who have heroically served our students. They also ensure that Winston-Salem remains a great place to live, work and learn.
Your local purchases very literally help to pay the salaries of teachers. As a business organization, it is our intent to strengthen the community and promote economic prosperity for all. To do that we must buy local and buy in to supporting those who stand tall for our community. So the next time you swipe your card at the register, know you are making a difference at the same time.
Now is the chance for you to directly make an even bigger impact for your community. Buy local to support local businesses. “Buy Local” to support your neighbors. “Buy Local” to support teachers. “Buy Local” so that our community can grow and provide opportunities for everyone. It is a challenging time, but it is a time where we can take the opportunity to come together.
Mark Owens is president and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.