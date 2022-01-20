Mark Owens: Teachers give their all to our community

Education is the backbone of society. Learning is foundational to commerce, community building and upward mobility. As an organization, Greater Winston-Salem Inc.’s position is to consistently support pre-K, K-12 and our world-class institutions of higher learning for both pragmatic and ideological reasons via our legislative priorities and our talent and workforce initiatives. It is nearly impossible to quantify the positive return on investment I associated with a well-educated workforce.

For these reasons and many other factors, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. supported the local sales tax measure when it was proposed. Our organization advocated for that initiative because of our strong belief that supporting education and local business goes hand-in-hand. In 2020, local voters approved a ¼-cent sales tax to fund local supplement increases for teachers working in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

The sales tax referendum passed in early March 2020, just days before our community and our world was changed irrevocably. There is no way anyone could have anticipated the changing needs of our society — particularly in education and small business, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s impact more than almost any other industries except for health care.