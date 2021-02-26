Mark Reynolds and Bill Blancato: A carbon tax should be on the agenda

As we all understand by now, it’s imperative that the world reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. That target comes from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s game-changing 2018 report. In that same report, the IPCC specified that “carbon pricing is a necessary condition of ambitious climate policies.” A steadily rising carbon tax could slash emissions enough to reach the net-zero by the 2050 target. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine reinforced that message in a new report, naming a carbon tax as one of the solutions to reach net-zero. Scientists are committed to solving this problem, so they’re throwing support behind the most effective solution available.

Deep emissions cuts will not only help the climate, but will also be a huge boon to public health. We could save 4.5 million American lives over the next 50 years by replacing pollution with clean air. That’s why the Lancet Commission endorses carbon pricing, calling it “the single most powerful strategic instrument to inoculate human health against the risks of climate change.” More than 70 North Carolina health professionals have endorsed carbon pricing.