Mark Sanford: How the Republican Party can find its way

The inauguration is complete. Power has transferred. We are on to the next chapter of American political history.

But as Republicans, are we? Do we have a way forward?

If elections are the scores by which politics are measured, the last four years have been an unmitigated disaster. We lost the House, Senate and White House. Something’s not working.

And while some in the party would say we need a more forceful version of the same, I’d say not. Why don’t we try different? Accordingly, I would offer five things that need radical change — or what many Republicans would recognize as a return to things we once stood for.

One, adherence to the truth. Facts used to be stubborn things, but that was so 1980s. Now we have “alternative” facts. They represent madness. If I don’t trust you, and if we can’t even agree that there are things we legitimately disagree on, what are we doing? A debate between conservative and liberal answers to the problems that ail us can’t even begin without facts to debate. Trump has done great damage here in legitimizing the idea that it’s OK to make up one’s own facts or not tell the truth.