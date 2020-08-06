For much of 2020, North Carolinians have faced numerous challenges amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In hospitals across our state, doctors and nurses have worked around the clock caring for our family members, friends, and neighbors.
Unfortunately, I know these challenges all too well. Earlier this year, both my parents tested positive for the virus. Luckily, they were blessed to receive quality service from remarkable health care workers -- resulting in full recoveries. While they are now doing well, many North Carolinians are still in need of this same care.
As our state emerges from the immense struggles brought on by COVID-19, it is imperative that our health providers have the critical support they need to safely serve our communities.
I am pleased to announce that additional relief is on its way.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is directing $4 billion across the nation to our health professionals fighting on the front lines -- including over $42 million in assistance for North Carolina.
With over 100 hospitals throughout our state, this crucial relief will be distributed to provide lifesaving support.
This is incredible news for our health care heroes who have battled COVID-19 for months on end. During our most trying times, doctors and nurses have repeatedly answered the call for their community. We must continue to support them, as they have supported us.
It is absolutely essential that our rural regions have adequate funding to provide the best care for the North Carolinians they serve. Safety net hospitals consistently provide care for our most vulnerable populations -- those of which should never be forgotten, especially during a pandemic.
In addition to North Carolina receiving millions in HHS funding, dentists are now able to apply for provider relief for the first time. Specifically, dentists may receive a reimbursement of two percent of their reported annual patient revenue.
Ultimately, these funds will ensure that our most at-risk receive the critical help they need -- especially with our ongoing fight in North Carolina. We are grateful this additional assistance will give our dedicated doctors and nurses the vital support required to care for and save the lives of those infected.
Supporting those on the front line presents a beacon of hope in defeating this dreadful virus. By knowing our health care workers, such as my wife Kelly, are prepared and properly funded, we can have confidence in our businesses, churches, and schools safely and effectively reopening.
Our state motto is Esse Quam Videri – To Be, Rather Than to Seem. Although this evil and invisible enemy has challenged our health and economy, we will get through this together.
