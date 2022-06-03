Martha Hartley: Bringing our 'hidden history' to light

The Historic Marker Program is a significant means of highlighting places important to the history of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

The program is overseen by the Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission of the City-County Planning Division, and since the first installation in 2002, 67 markers have been unveiled. Many of the markers honor the location of history that is no longer visible. Places important to African American history are increasingly proposed and marked, lifting up stories, some lost or forgotten through time. A recent guest column (“Honoring their faith and endurance,” May 21) criticized the newest marker installed to mark the 200th anniversary of St. Philips Moravian Church as “hiding history” and quarreled with the marker location. This is undue criticism and distracts from the joyous celebration of St. Philips.

Every year, St. Philips has and continues to celebrate its anniversary on May 5, to honor its origin as a congregation, and the new marker records the location where that service occurred in 1822. This was the third service to enslaved people in and around Salem. Outreach had begun that year on March 24 and continued on April 14 at the Wachovia Administration Farm, also called the “Negro Quarter.” The third service, on May 5, 1822, was the formal organization of the “Negro Congregation” in a barn on the Kreuser farm west of town. At the time, the ownership of enslaved people in town by Salem residents was prohibited, and these early services were specified for outlying locations where the town rules did not apply.

Subsequent services also occurred at the Schumann farm and the paper mill. All of these locations were places where enslaved people were held.

The guest column writer countered that the “Negro Quarter” should have been chosen for the location of the new marker since the first meeting place was there at the cabin of Phoebe and Bodney. I would propose that the “Negro Quarter” deserves a historic marker for that and many other reasons, notably as the impermanent home of numbers of human beings with names and lives, who were enslaved there.

The “Negro Quarter” was a 50-acre farm established by the Moravian Church Administration for church-owned enslaved people. Although there has not been an archaeological survey of the location, map correlation with Moravian Archives documentation locates the quarter about 1.5 miles southeast of Salem Square in the vicinity of where Old Lexington Road intersects Waughtown Street. In 1810, the church purchased the enslaved communicant Moravian couple Bodney and Phoebe with two of their children, Caty and Emanuel (and Phoebe carrying the unborn Lewis), and placed them at the Administration Farm (“Negro Quarter”) where Bodney was appointed farm manager. In time, several of their other children were purchased and joined them: Ann, Daniel and Lavinia. Other church-owned enslaved people were also placed at the quarter, including Asa, Davy and John Emanuel. Nancy was retired there, as was an ailing Pleasant who had served many years at the Moravian Mission to the Cherokee. By 1833, she and Phoebe were the only ones at the “Negro Quarter,” and it would be phased out.

The history of slavery in our community is complicated, and there are infinite numbers of stories to uncover and to tell. The Hidden Town Project at Old Salem is a researched-based initiative that pursues the history and those stories with specific goals of identifying people and building their biographies, as well as understanding their lives within the white Moravian world. The new historic marker celebrating the 200th anniversary of St. Philips Moravian Church reveals history and honors the May 5 anniversary date of the congregation.

The Historic Marker Program is an excellent public awareness tool. Community education is enhanced through this city-county government program which is supported by an able staff and a volunteer marker committee. Having participated in four markers honoring Black history (including the most recent), I will note that the process is rigorous and highly competitive. Once a year, applications are accepted, formal presentations made and two markers are selected for the city and one for the county. Dedicated research on the topic of the “Negro Quarter” may produce another marker that would reveal additional history for the community.

There is too much work to be done in the matter of African American history to quibble. Onward, to discovery and revelation of the rich hidden history in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Martha Hartley is director of Moravian Research and co-chair of the Hidden Town Project at Old Salem Museums & Gardens.