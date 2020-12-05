Mary McNamara: Stand with Georgia's Gabriel Sterling

On Tuesday, standing in the Georgia State Capitol building, his voice hollow with emotion and the echo of the wide marble steps behind him, Gabriel Sterling became 2020's Joseph Welch.

"This has to stop," Sterling said, of the death and assault threats Trump supporters have made against Georgia election officials and workers even after a hand recount that certified Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia," Sterling said. "We're investigating, there's always a possibility, I get it, and you have the right to go through the courts. (But) you need to step up and say this ... stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone is going to get killed. And it's not right."

Perhaps not as pithy as Welch's game-changing "Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last have you left no sense of decency?" denunciation of McCarthy and his infamous Army-McCarthy hearings — "I don't have the best words because I'm angry," Sterling said midway through his press conference — but just as powerful and just as necessary.