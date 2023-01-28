Mary Sanchez: Grovel to anti-vaxxers first, apologize to grieving families later

Thoughts and prayers may eventually come to the 34 Arkansas residents who died of COVID-19 in mid-January.

Their last breaths came during the week leading up to the new governor’s inauguration.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn’t about to give pause. There were stands to be taken, pontificating tones to be set for this, her first swearing in.

Huckabee Sanders first earned widespread public attention as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary.

Apparently, she took good notes on brash disregard for others, because she didn’t genuflect at the uptick in COVID deaths in the state she now leads. Nope. She made no mention that coronavirus cases in Arkansas were up by more than 3,500 infections, or that 366 people were hospitalized, 19 on ventilators.

The COVID statistics — rising numbers of new cases, people unable to breathe on their own and deaths — were put out by Huckabee Sanders’ own Arkansas Department of Health. The governor ignored the data.

Her first action after being sworn in was to repeal five COVID-related orders put in place by her predecessor, Asa Hutchinson, also a GOP governor.

“The first case of COVID-19 was identified more than three years ago, and it is time for Arkansas — and America — to get back to normal,” was the wording of one of her orders.

She also bore down with messaging on Twitter: “In Arkansas, we will not have mask or vaccine mandates. We will not shut down churches or schools. And we will move beyond COVID.”

Arkansas is not an outlier.

COVID deaths rose 44%t nationally in the first weeks of the new year. Hospitalization rates are also surging, the fourth highest rate of the entire pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Huckabee Sanders is the first woman to serve her state and the youngest governor currently in the nation, at 40 years old. Her inaugural address nodded to those firsts. She spoke of herself as a “bold conservative reformer” who would surround her administration with a young team.

Then she turned and mirrored the moves of older Republican governors, mimicking their ridicule of masking and vaccines as government intrusions, affronts to individual liberty.

All of this occurred after unrelenting conspiracy theorists latched onto the death of journalist Grant Wahl and the heart attack of Damar Hamlin during an NFL game and then Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Each episode was used to promote the idea that COVID vaccination was the cause, despite there being zero evidence to prove it, in all three cases.

The initial hesitation many people had about COVID vaccines was completely understandable. Such a response was also completely misunderstood and mishandled.

People who are anti-vaccines or so-called “anti-vaxxers,” who drive conspiracy theories around the shots, were already a part of the discourse in the United States, well before the outbreak of the pandemic.

But health leaders, from the CDC and those tasked by the White House, didn’t meet that challenge head on. They muddled their messaging.

The vacuum allowed for opportunistic elected officials to turn the issue into a political one.

Public health, the duty to vaccinate oneself to protect entire communities was never fully grasped. Howls to protect personal choice first, regardless of the impact on others, won out. And more than a million people in the U.S. have now died of COVID.

And there’s seemingly no limit to crass takes on Darwinism, implying that those gullible enough to believe conspiracy theories and who shun the vaccine, should be culled from the public herd.

But there need to be sustained efforts toward educating the public on the importance of vaccines, before an even deadlier pandemic strikes. Experts say that is not an “if” but a “when.”

Among the more difficult tasks for politicians is keeping people focused on what matters, even when it’s not what the population wants to hear.

Huckabee Sanders very well may still find her footing on the issue. She’s a cancer survivor, as is her mother. The issue of medical security of her three children and the young of others, will surely play a role in her administration.

But for now, she seems focused on the value of punctuating well-worn talking points for conservatives.

She grasps, perhaps almost intuitively as the daughter of a former governor, how so many elected officials put personal political pursuits ahead of everything else, even, apparently, the health of the people they swear to serve.