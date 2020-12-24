Mary Schmich: What we've missed while in the dark

And now the light comes back.

On Monday the winter solstice arrived, marking the moment we begin the slow climb out of the darkness, like weary miners exiting the pit. This year more than ever the shift feels psychological as well as astronomical, so it's a good time to take account of the things we’ve missed during this dark time, along with what has provided some light in spite of it all.

In that spirit, I’ve made two lists. I encourage you to make your own.

Things I've missed

1. The ability to plan: Before the pandemic, most of us made plans. For trips. Get-togethers. The future. Wise people have always known the precarious nature of the best-laid plans, etc., and people without money tend to know it. But until March many of us enjoyed the fiction that we could control the time ahead. Now we live in the wobblier world of the day-by-day, which is disorienting but closer to reality.

2. Chitchat: Remember the idle but vital conversation you used to have with people at the coffeehouse or at work or church? Until you’re deprived of chitchat, you don’t notice how much those seemingly small connections and conversations educate and sustain you.