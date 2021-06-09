Matt Comer: LGBTQ Pride: Our youth deserve protections

Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have an opportunity this year to help find common ground on an issue that enjoys overwhelming support among North Carolina residents: ensuring fairness and equality for all Americans. Congress is positioned to finally enact LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections and 66% of North Carolinians believe Washington should finally get that job done. Our senators can be important players in hammering out details of this crucial legislation.
I’ve lived in Charlotte since 2007, and am now part of a vibrant LGBTQ community where I serve as communications director for the city’s annual Pride events. But thinking back to my high school days in Winston-Salem, I recall four difficult years of discrimination, harassment and bullying. The 2009 North Carolina anti-bullying statute, unfortunately, would have provided only a partial remedy.
I came out as gay at 14, and started what was only the second Gay-Straight Student Alliance in Forsyth County. My high school, however, denied the alliance official recognition. That meant we were shut out of school activities where other clubs typically participated — including spirit rallies, a fall festival and even the yearbook — and had no evening or weekend access to school facilities.
My freshman year, the teacher in my JROTC class told us that homosexuality is a sin. A health teacher, contrary to decades of evidence about how HIV is transmitted, warned that AIDS is a risk only if you are gay. Adult advocates helped me lodge complaints on both occasions, but neither teacher faced consequences more serious than merely apologizing.
When the adults in charge voice bigoted attitudes like these, it’s no surprise that teenagers feel free to intimidate openly LGBTQ students. Bullying was an everyday occurrence for me, and there was not a single instance where my complaint led to any serious consequences for the offender. The best I got was a pledge that the bullying would not be repeated — and, in a few cases, an apology.
I was never able to enjoy high school as a carefree time in which to grow up. Instead, I was doing the work adults should have been doing — protecting LGBTQ students like myself from harm.
Thankfully, North Carolina finally confronted school bullying in 2009 — but there are still no overall nondiscrimination protections in place. Any school remains free to deny recognition to an LGBTQ student group, and the hostility and homophobia I faced from teachers still carry no official sanctions.
The difficulties facing LGBTQ folks go far beyond my experiences as a teen. They carry forward throughout adulthood. Discrimination has profoundly damaging consequences for LGBTQ Americans. One in three LGBTQ folks, according to a 2020 survey, experienced discrimination — in public spaces, on the job, in schools and in their neighborhoods — in the previous year. That number rises to 60% among trans people.
Black and Latino LGBTQ folks face greater poverty rates than communities of color generally. Transgender Americans experience exceptionally high levels of unemployment, poverty and homelessness — and they are stalked by violence, with a record 44 hate-motivated murders nationwide last year and three here in North Carolina so far in 2021. Fewer than half the states protect the community’s youth from bullying in school and even fewer offer nondiscrimination protections. And elders often find themselves having to re-closet themselves, with nearly half of same-sex couples reporting discrimination in seeking senior housing. North Carolina businesses remain free to deny service to LGBTQ customers.
Now, there is hope that Congress might finally act. For the first time, both Democrats and Republicans have put forward measures that add LGBTQ protections to our nation’s civil rights laws. The major sticking point between their bills involves balancing the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people with Americans’ religious liberties.
Finding a path to getting that job done is what legislators do when committed to solving problems. Sens. Burr and Tillis can look to the 21 states — including our neighbor Virginia — with laws that prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination without compromising religious freedoms.
The federal government can follow suit, with senators reaching across the aisle to end the divisive pattern that pits religious liberties against LGBTQ rights. Every major civil rights advance — from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to the Americans With Disabilities Act — has struck the appropriate balance.
Sens. Burr and Tillis: Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians and our families are counting on you. With your leadership and North Carolinian political will we can do this!
Matt Comer (matt@charlottepride.org), a native North Carolinian from Winston Salem, is the communications director of Charlotte Pride.