Matt Comer: LGBTQ Pride: Our youth deserve protections

When the adults in charge voice bigoted attitudes like these, it’s no surprise that teenagers feel free to intimidate openly LGBTQ students. Bullying was an everyday occurrence for me, and there was not a single instance where my complaint led to any serious consequences for the offender. The best I got was a pledge that the bullying would not be repeated — and, in a few cases, an apology.

I was never able to enjoy high school as a carefree time in which to grow up. Instead, I was doing the work adults should have been doing — protecting LGBTQ students like myself from harm.

Thankfully, North Carolina finally confronted school bullying in 2009 — but there are still no overall nondiscrimination protections in place. Any school remains free to deny recognition to an LGBTQ student group, and the hostility and homophobia I faced from teachers still carry no official sanctions.

The difficulties facing LGBTQ folks go far beyond my experiences as a teen. They carry forward throughout adulthood. Discrimination has profoundly damaging consequences for LGBTQ Americans. One in three LGBTQ folks, according to a 2020 survey, experienced discrimination — in public spaces, on the job, in schools and in their neighborhoods — in the previous year. That number rises to 60% among trans people.