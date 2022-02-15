Maureen Downey: Georgia GOP sanitizes racism lessons

Nor do these Republican lawmakers who lament that their kids are hearing about systematic racism acknowledge that Black parents live in fear of their children becoming victims of it.

We don’t have to travel back in history to see the deadly consequences of the white privilege and the racism embedded in our Georgia legal system. The three white men convicted in November of chasing and gunning down Ahmaud Arbery went on freely with their lives for more than two months after the 25-year-old’s death until a video exposed the lie that Arbery was the aggressor and was killed in self-defense. The arrests came only after worldwide outrage at the graphic and shocking video.

Yet, white lawmakers insist the most urgent danger is that their children may come to believe they live in a racist state or nation. For decades, these same lawmakers have ignored Black parents protesting disparate school discipline rates. A new Southern Education Foundation study found that Black students faced school suspensions, referrals to law enforcement and school-related arrests at disproportionately higher rates. Of those referred to law enforcement in Georgia schools, 56% were Black, despite Black students representing only 37% of the total student population.