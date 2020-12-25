Melanie Rodenbough: The tragedy of the death penalty

“May God have mercy on your soul.”
The solemn words hung in the silent courtroom, spoken by Judge Douglas Albright just after he had us all stand before he pronounced the death sentence in his stern, powerful voice.
I was a young assistant public defender who had come to the courtroom to observe. It was the only time I heard a death sentence pronounced in my five years working as a criminal defense lawyer, and the memory still gives me shivers.
In contrast with the solemnity I recall, witness the Trump administration’s wild spree of last-minute killing. After 17 years with no executions, the federal government has, as of this writing, put to death nine people since July, and plans to execute four more before Joe Biden takes office. Trump is on track to be the president to oversee the most federal civilian executions of any executive in more than a century.
Among those who have been put to death was 42-year-old Brandon Bernard, who was executed Dec. 10. Bernard had been present when a co-defendant (executed in September) shot and killed a young youth minister couple in Texas. Bernard then set their car on fire to consume their bodies. It was a horrible crime indeed.
But Bernard was 18 years old when it occurred, and had been a model prisoner on death row, showing every sign of remorse and redemption. There were allegations of prosecutorial misconduct in the trial. He is the youngest person at the time of his crime to be executed in decades. None of it mattered.
The United States is one of only a handful of countries to still utilize capital punishment, along with such champions of human rights as China and Saudi Arabia. It was reported Dec. 12 that Iran had executed dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam by hanging. Do we aspire to reach the place where executing journalists is acceptable?
Who was not repulsed by Trump lawyer Joe diGeova saying Christopher Krebs should be “taken out at dawn and shot” and “drawn and quartered” for the so-called crime of defending the security of our elections? For centuries, being drawn and quartered was the most inhumane and violent method of execution.
When we live in a country with state-sanctioned murder, such violence begets more violence and talk of violence.
Capital punishment serves no purpose other than revenge. That it deters crime is highly questionable. Moreover, the sentence is applied disproportionately to the poor and persons of color.
Michelle Alexander, in her groundbreaking study of how race and poverty impact the criminal justice system ("The New Jim Crow," 2010), leads us step by step through the system from police stop through imposition of sentence. At every phase poor and minority defendants are more likely to receive harsher treatment.
Bryan Stevenson, attorney and author of "Just Mercy" (2014), the true story of a man erroneously convicted and sentenced to death, affirms that reality. Stevenson founded the Equal Justice Initiative to advocate on behalf of death row inmates who have been unjustly convicted. Most are poor and Black.
Can any of us imagine a more horrible outcome than executing an innocent person? There is no doubt we have done so. Thankfully forensic evidence is now being employed to exonerate some of those wrongfully sentenced to death.
For these and other reasons, many religious leaders and ethicists believe the death sentence is immoral.
“Blessed are the peacemakers,” Jesus said. He specifically reframed an old meaning of justice (“an eye for an eye”) into a message of forgiveness and reconciliation. With these teachings, writes Father Richard Rohr, Jesus “describes the nature of God as nonviolent and peaceful.”
As we read of execution after execution, my hope is that enough of us will rise up in disgust, recognize the damage done to our nation’s soul as well as the grave injustice to those murdered by the state, and speak out.
As Stevenson says, “(T)he death penalty is not about whether people deserve to die for the crimes they commit. The real question of capital punishment in this country is, do we deserve to kill?”
The answer is no. It’s time to abolish the death sentence.
Melanie Rodenbough is a retired attorney, grandmother and lifelong Presbyterian. Contact her at melanie.rodenbough@gmail.com.