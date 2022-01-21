Michael Felsen: Court decision is a blow to worker safety

Workers in the U.S. just suffered a gut punch.

On Jan. 13, the six conservative justices of the U.S. Supreme Court blocked implementation of an “emergency temporary standard” issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The standard directed that employers with 100 or more workers must require their employees to either be vaccinated or else mask and undergo weekly testing at their own expense. It was not a “vaccine mandate.” It encouraged vaccination but allowed other options.

Even so, six justices turned their thumbs down. Congress, they said, hadn’t authorized OSHA to issue such a sweeping rule. They also argued that since COVID-19 is a public health problem and not one limited to workplaces, it’s not in OSHA’s bailiwick.

The court’s three liberal justices vehemently dissented. The Occupational Safety and Health Act, they said, expressly calls for emergency temporary standards like this one. The enormity and seriousness of the problem justified taking this big step. And nothing in the act suggests that, if a hazard presents a grave danger that extends beyond the workplace, OSHA is powerless to take action. According to OSHA estimates, the proposed rule would have saved 6,500 lives and prevented 250,000 hospitalizations over the next six months.