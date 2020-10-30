Michael Lamb: Who will be our exemplar in chief?

Will they give us what we are due and ensure liberty and justice for all, especially those of us who have been denied liberty and justice? Or will they perpetuate injustice, mistreat opponents and disadvantage some citizens?

Will they have the humility to admit when they are wrong, or will they arrogantly insist on their own way?

Will they tell the truth when it is unpopular, or will they mislead with lies and half-truths?

Will they have the courage to do what is right, or will they allow or even do wrong?

Will they have the wisdom and restraint to advance the common good, or will they act only in their self-interest?

These are some of the questions at stake in a presidential election. How we answer will reflect our character as much as the character of the next president, as our Founders knew.

In 1788, when our Constitution hung in the balance, James Madison defended the “great republican principle, that the people will have virtue and intelligence to select (leaders) of virtue and wisdom.”

If there is “no virtue among us,” he declared, “we are in a wretched situation. No theoretical checks — no form of government, can render us secure.”