Michael McGough: We must investigate Jan. 6 siege

Why not throw in Benghazi, Whitewater and the John F. Kennedy assassination while we’re at it?

This whataboutism isn’t surprising coming from McCarthy. After a brief moment in which he acknowledged that Donald Trump bore responsibility for the riots, the Republican leader has been engaged in a cringe-making effort to cozy up to the former president, including by traveling to Mar-a-Lago to enlist Trump’s aid in the GOP’s drive to regain control of the House next year.

In Sunday’s interview with Wallace, McCarthy took revisionist history to a new level, saying: “I was the first person to contact (Trump) when the riots was going on. He didn’t see it. What he ended the call was saying — telling me, he’ll put something out to make sure to stop this. And that’s what he did, he put a video out later.”

His assertion that Trump had been unaware of the riots strains credulity; a timeline assembled by The New York Times suggests Trump was well aware of the chaos by the time they spoke. And as for Trump putting out a video later, Wallace aptly replied: “Quite a lot later. And it was a pretty weak video.”