Michael Reagan: Time to get off the couch, Americans

Restaurants everywhere are really hurting because no one wants to take a pay cut and go back to work.

This week I saw the owner of a restaurant in New York crying on TV that he was so short of help he had to clean the toilets himself.

And now in New York City and LA they’re saying no one will be allowed to eat indoors unless they can prove they’ve had a COVID shot.

The health nuts in charge want restaurants to start checking people at the door to make sure their vaccination papers are in order.

So who does Mayor De Blasio actually think will fill those new doorman jobs — the chef, the bartender or the restaurant owner?

I guarantee whoever thought up that stupid idea never gave a second’s thought to how it would affect the restaurants in New York City that already are understaffed and barely breathing.

If I ran a restaurant in LA, I’d go straight to the southern border and hire a dozen illegal immigrants — and I guarantee you they’d be happy to go to work.

I’d rather hire someone who walked here from Central America than some lazy American who won’t get off their couch.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to reagan@caglecartoons.com and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.