Mick Scott: A bright spot in the nighttime

How I wanted to see

the rising moon turn red.

But it was not to be,

so I went to sleep instead.

A week ago I was preparing to watch the full moon shift behind the shadow of the Earth, thus turning blood-red — a rare and dramatic event that would occur more or less around midnight, and last for about 85 minutes.

Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that there would be nothing to see. A high and wide blanket of clouds, dark gray, coated the sky. The forecast called for the same all night long.

The NASA telescope feed I’d expected to be my Plan B didn’t work out, either; it also seemed to be trapped under clouds.

I still have distinct memories of past blood-moon eclipses, eerie and enigmatic. Sometimes a memory is enough.

So I turned in. Sometimes our expectations just don’t work out.

The next morning I tended to the small garden I’ve planted, at the urging of friends who think I don’t have enough to do. I’m growing sunflowers, strawberries and weeds. It’s a new development for me and I don’t know what to expect. But the strawberries, those that turn red, taste sweet.

At Fox-a-Lago, the field near Washington Park where a skulk of wild red foxes hang out, Scalawag and Blondie seem to be thriving.

My fox-loving friend and I once called Scalawag “Skinny Tail,” but after our treatment eradicated his mange, that had to change. He now sports a fluffy brush and a pretty face suitable for the cover of GQ. He’s energetic, tromping around on giant paws that make him seem part horse.

We assume that Blondie’s a mom, because the season is right and her shape recently morphed from full-bodied to svelte. Her coat is now a bit ragged, as we’d expect from a harried vixen with kits demanding food and attention. A neighbor thinks she spied a couple of small foxes playing in the field late one night, but Blondie has yet to introduce them to us or to the trail cams that catch plenty of raccoons and deer. We just don’t know what to think, so we’ll keep watching.

One evening as we sat waiting to see our friends, the wind blew vigorously, shaking the leaves on the 90-foot-tall trees like tambourines, swaying their limbs like dancers. It continued for some time, a combination symphony and ballet. The owls and crows added a choral component.

It was the best show in town.

Then Blondie came out and sat on the hill near us. She looked a little shy and sad and we imagined that she just wanted some company, even the company of big furless things who don’t speak fox.

Just to sit and think, or to sit and not think, is a luxury for us, but I imagine it’s a regular feature of fox life.

Of the many nutty things Elon Musk has said in recent times — I’m convinced he’s trolling us all, tickled that people take him seriously — his comparison of China, which has “a lot of super-talented, hard-working people,” to the U.S., where “people are trying to avoid going to work at all,” may be the nuttiest.

I mean, he says that like it’s a bad thing. I’m all for putting in a good day’s work, but if America has any overarching work-related problem, “great resignation” notwithstanding, it’s working ourselves to early graves, and for lower pay and fewer benefits than many of our counterparts in European countries receive.

As some wise guy once noted, “Nobody ever lies in his death bed and says, ‘I should have spent more time at the office.’”

Me, I need more time sitting in this field. More time counting the peaches on the peach tree. More time trying to figure out how Joan Didion can write one thing and make you understand that she means something else entirely. More time taste-testing pancakes and coffee in roadside diners. More time rummaging through yard sales. More time doodling running foxes. More time watching the moon.

There’s work to be done. There are serious issues to deal with today. We’ve got to face them.

But we miss out on something when we fail to make time for the real world.

A couple of weeks ago, one of the provocateurs I monitor on Twitter, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, tweeted, “Spent all morning on Twitter. When I put my phone down, I was convinced Civil War was coming to America tomorrow. Spent all afternoon out walking & talking. The park, the Zoo, farmers markets, a coffee shop. When I got home, I was convinced next week would be just another week.”

I hear ya, Joe. I hear ya, from the hill where I sit, watching the foxes play, listening to the wind symphony.