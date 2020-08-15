It was early in the morning, a time when I’m used to having Quarry Park all to myself, except for the deer and crows and Felix Hairston walking his dog. But things have changed since the virus struck. More people are spending time outside. On this morning — early! — I counted about a dozen people, strolling, running or bicycling.
At first I was irritated. Their presence diminished my sense of being surrounded by nature.
But then I realized that more people in the park will likely mean more support for future parks. I’m all for that.
Plus, it’s not my park; it’s a shared resource. Being outside is good for everyone’s physical and mental health and I want them to have that, especially as we continue to contend with the virus. So I made peace with the circumstances.
Speaking of the virus, I read last week that coronavirus fatigue is settling in.
Settling in? It’s had its own shelf in my bathroom for a couple of months now.
But more friends are telling me that they’re depressed or anxious and just tired of it all. Tired of wearing masks. Tired of sitting at home watching Netflix. Tired of being separated from people.
Maybe the fatigue is part of the grief process. If you’re like me, you’ve gone through shock, denial, anger and bargaining and are approaching acceptance of these extra 10 lbs. This is the way it is. So we cope.
I recently visited my friends Kate Fowkes and her husband Pranab Das (whose guest columns you see here from time to time), safely distanced on their front porch. Pranab offered me the loan of a book: "Survival of the Friendliest: Understanding Our Origins and Rediscovering Our Common Humanity," by Brian Hare and Vanessa Woods, two North Carolina researchers. I was about to decline — I have no shortage of books — but he won me over when he said, “There are foxes in it.”
Well. He may as well have said the book would give me a massage and sing me to sleep. Of course I wanted to read it.
But while the foxes played only a minor role, the true theme of the book was human nature. Through their research, the writers have found that cooperation and kindness are the keys that have led to civilization, which provides us with health, safety and prosperity.
They affirm the notion that we all have a tendency to like and want to be around people who are like us — both in physical terms and in terms of beliefs and sensibilities. But their research also revealed the darker side of that coin: that we have an equally ingrained tendency to see those who differ from us not only as threats, but as less than human -- as animals. They warn that their hypothesis makes a clear prediction: “When members of one group dehumanize, or refer to people in another group as less than human, they prime anyone listening for the worst acts of violence.” That dehumanization has contributed to many of the travesties we’ve witnessed throughout history – inquisitions and wars – and it also has implications for our current political and social divisions.
Fortunately, the authors offer practical solutions that essentially boil down to getting to know people who are different from us. They praise organizations like the military, where people of different backgrounds get to know each other. “Friendship is the world’s greatest equalizer,” they write.
This is also the goal of organizations like The Better Angels Society and People to People, that gather people from different backgrounds to learn about one another.
There’s a woman in Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Rinas, who put a bench in her front yard. She invites passersby to sit there and talk while she sits on her porch. Just talk.
Maybe some of those would fit next to our little free libraries.
The authors also suggest that owning pets can help; that if we can accept a dog having thoughts and feelings, we more easily recognize those aspects in other people, too. “No one who has ever loved a dog would question a dog’s ability to think, suffer, or love,” they write.
I could tell you more, but I recommend reading the book.
Our political divisions and the rancor they stir up are no secret. Our politics are tainted by a regular stream of venom that sometimes makes it difficult to be civil, let alone united — even against a deadly virus.
I’m not talking about honest debate and constructive criticism, which are necessary, but childish insults and the knee-jerk portrayal of one’s political rival in the worst possible (and often false) light. Dehumanizing.
After the November election, our political rivals are not going to go away. We’ll still all be sharing this city. Whoever loses, they’ll just be licking their wounds and getting ready for the next round.
Talk about fatigue. Who else is just sick of all the hatred?
You can find the Forsyth Humane Society online at https://forsythhumane.org/. I’m just sayin’.
***
Congratulations to Richard Groves, with whom I share this space, for his inclusion in this year’s 7 over Seventy Awards, recognizing his contributions to our community, sponsored by the Journal and Senior Services.
