Mick Scott: A world in white gets underway

I have so many things to tell you.

I realize that I don’t have to squeeze them all in right now just because the year has ended. I’m sure there will be other opportunities to try your patience.

But I imagine I can feel the years changing, as if there were an actual door closing between them, cutting off our access to the past. Time doesn’t slip away, it runs away. So many of my days have jumped from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in a flash.

So I’ve just got to tell you.

About “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” the memoir by U2 front-man Bono, the most extraordinary book I’ve read in a good decade. I still remember the first time I heard the driving bass line of, appropriately enough, “New Year’s Day,” in 1983 — their music was like nothing I’d ever heard before. I wasn’t even sure this was a rock band, this U2, but its energy transformed my unrest into urgency.

Now, 40 years later, “activism” isn’t adequate to express Bono’s own urgency, standing on the front lines of music, disease and war. Read this damn thing.

About Cody Johnson, the Beulah, Ga., army vet written up last month in The Washington Post, who wouldn’t put up with the hateful, endemic ignorance that infected almost everyone around him. He’d been inoculated against it by reading “The Hobbit” and Ralph Waldo Emerson, the American prophet of self-reliance. No wonder some people are trying to censor libraries.

His lesson: “There is a different way to be.”

About “You know that one girl, Rachel,” the Liberty University graduate, TikTok content creator and irreverently witty interpreter of our times, whose stunning mission statement has stuck with me through nights and days:

“Hi, this message is for the older generations of the evangelical church who always told us while we were growing up that you were praying for our generation to rise up and to bring about revival. That — that’s what this is. This is revival. We are trying to bring the body of Christ away from harmful things like Christian nationalism, racism, misogyny, bigotry, and bring it back to being about Jesus, his death, resurrection and his teachings.

“This is the revival that you were praying for. And you’re calling it heresy.”

About the other kids (a “kid” being pretty much anyone younger than me) I noticed this last year, and how hopeful I feel, seeing them rise up against oppression and hypocrisy and cruelty.

The year tossed some things at me, including a bout of COVID and an episode of Lyme disease that left me feeling grouchy and unable to concentrate. I had to accept that Red’s daughter, Blondie, would no longer visit us at Fox-a-Lago. And there’s no way to replace Sharon Randall, whose final uplifting column we printed yesterday.

But I come out of 2022 feeling light. It could have been so much worse. I didn’t have to face government-employed bigots insisting that public libraries should cater only to their beliefs. I didn’t have to suffer arrogant legislators forcing me into dangerous situations or acting like they knew me better than my parents, my doctors, my spiritual advisors and me. There was no invading force, practicing institutionally approved murder and rape, determined to destroy my very nationality, aided and abetted by American cable-TV commentators.

Four-dollar-a-gallon gas? Pfft.

I got to pet the heads of lots of dogs. I got to learn about raccoons and opossums. There was this cat that sat on my chest and purred.

I got to hang out in restaurants and movie theaters and on hiking trails with friends who make me laugh. I got to travel to the Inner Banks, to Virginia and south to Eagle Springs to get ice cream.

I got to spend a few sessions with a professional counselor. I’m better for it.

And though I spent so much time feeling rushed, I also got to sit still, pretty much every day, at Fox-a-Lago, the field where the wild red foxes play.

I’m satisfied with 2022.

I don’t know what 2023 will bring. But in the field, we’re wondering just what the relationship is between Egbert and Tiny. This is the time of year when such matters are defined. We’re listening for the unearthly screeches that sometimes indicate a moment of agreement.

You see, when a daddy fox and a mommy fox love each other very much …

We’re anticipating kits in the springtime, little puffballs of trembling wonder.

And maybe that’s a good wish to leave with you now: I hope you have, in 2023, many little puffballs of trembling wonder. Happy New Year.