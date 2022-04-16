Mick Scott: After it rains, there’s a rainbow

I woke the other morning with the image of a street in my head.

It’s an old, worn, two-lane street, cracked and pitted and bordered by narrow sidewalks. There’s nothing special about it, though in my foggy morning mind, I remembered that it leads to a riverside park next to a chicken shack.

Checking my memory against Google Maps, I quickly found it: It’s West Grubb Street in Hertford. From North Church Street — the main drag — it stretches to Missing Mill Park, a humble little patch of grass and trees next to a bend in Perquimans River.

Hertford is a river town, one of those little spots on the map with a one-block development of hardware and junk shops and a pharmacy that serves lunch. It’s a friendly town, one where residents have approached me with a smile: “Hey, who are you? I’ve never seen you here before.”

All my memories of Hertford are pleasant, and thinking about it made me wish I was there.

It’s been a while now since I’ve visited the Inner Banks, an area of the state that resonates deeply with me, with its flatlands, pine-oak forests and tannin-tinted waters. Before the pandemic, I drove down once or twice a year.

But COVID, and my awareness that it’s the rural areas in the state that have been hit the hardest, have made me more reluctant to go.

Last year I went to well-masked San Diego to meet the Russian domesticated foxes I wrote about then. And while I enjoyed some of the city’s attractions — especially the museums around Balboa Park — I have little desire to go back.

It’s still the quieter places — Merchants Millpond, the Great Dismal Swamp — and small river towns — Elizabeth City, Edenton — that draw me, that invite me to sit back and imagine the weight of the churning water. There’s plenty to explore without the contribution of crowds and congested traffic.

I learned about these places and others the old-fashioned way: by wandering around. I used to pride myself on being able to intuit my way around a new town — to, through dead reckoning and a lizard-brain understanding of how cities are arranged, find the things that would appeal to me: diners, used bookstores, boardwalks, parks, interesting architecture, local oddities. There’s something to be said for going in blind, for following the curve in the road without knowing where it leads. The true explorer takes chances. Follows whims. What’s that thing down the block, the thing with the wavy yellow flag? I’m gonna walk down to see.

I’ll confess, though, that these days when I’m planning a trip to a new place, I tend to check Google Maps first. Google Maps is its own category of exploration.

By combining the two, I’ve proved that the map is not the territory. There are always surprises.

I’ve tried at times to imagine what it might be like to explore Winston-Salem. What would I see here, with virgin eyes? Would it be welcoming? Appealing?

I think so.

Imagine you’re a mild adventurer like me, and you’ve taken Salem Parkway into the city with no previous knowledge of what it holds. The Cherry Street exit seems a likely route to downtown, so you take it north. Fourth Street exhibits shops and street life, so you park and walk a few blocks. You get a coffee at Camino Bakery, check the chalkboard marque at Aperture Cinema. A little farther west is the Tattoo Archive and the Design Archive vintage shop. Between the two, you find the alleyway that leads to Bookmarks and Footnotes.

With a little luck, someone might direct you to the arts district and the Innovation Quarter and, before you know it, you’ve had an adventure.

I can’t speak for everyone, but that would be enough to keep me happy for a while.

I’ll go, probably soon. One Saturday morning when the air is fresh and my feet are restless, I’ll throw some clothes in the car and hit U.S. 158 East.

I’ll drive that street in Hertford and eat a chicken sandwich in the park.

I’ll stroll beside the boats docked in Little Washington.

I’ll buy another stack of books for the kitchen table at the Recycled Reader in Betty City.

And along the way, in between what’s familiar, there will be new sights, new people, fresh perspectives. You might think that things don’t change much in small towns, but you’d be wrong. Something’s always going on.

I’ll let you know how it goes.