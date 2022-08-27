Mick Scott: And if the lights are all down

Acorns have been falling on our heads at Fox-a-Lago, the field near Washington Park where my friend and I go daily to watch wild red foxes scamper and play. I’ve wondered if the barrage might signify an early fall, but the temperature reminds me that the end of August is never the end of warm weather in these parts. Give it a couple of months.

A walk into the woods by the field, though, is a walk into a different world, with a shift toward coolness and a shadowy color scheme.

It was the foxes that first led us here, but they’re only a part of this urban wildlife refuge. We’ve seen deer, raccoons, wild turkeys, owls, an obstinate groundhog and scads of crows. We’ve also captured, on the trailcams we placed in the woods, an opossum we call The Opossum Paul, as well as stray dogs and stray people.

But recently, things have changed. The fox I came to know as Blondie — named by the grandchildren of a previous observer — hasn’t appeared since the end of July. The other foxes have been missing for about as long, even from trailcam footage. It's as if they all up and left.

Foxes can change their territory, an N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission rep told me, for any number of reasons. They might be chased away by coyotes (which we’ve never seen, not one). They might just find another place they like better, with more voles and fewer raccoons (which compete with them for food).

It’s not unusual for Blondie to skip a day or even a week now and then — wild animals are unpredictable — but it’s been too long now. It’s hard not to imagine the worst. Wild foxes die from disease and parasites, from fights with other animals, from being hit by cars. Rarely from old age.

A couple of raccoons have stumbled in often enough to receive their own names: Francois and Isabelle. We chuckle as they chase each other around.

But they’re not Blondie.

I first saw Blondie, the most petite of all the foxes at Fox-a-Lago, about two years ago. She always looked wary and alert — perhaps, I thought, the result of growing up as a runt, having to fight for her place in the leash and her right to the forest’s bounty. At first she hung back in the woods with the younger kits while her mom, Red, came tramping out to see who we were. After Red vanished last year, Blondie grew bolder and claimed her new role as the Matriarch of the Meadow. Over time, she’s come closer and closer to me, on occasion sitting nearby, sharing the quiet. Sometimes she'd be waiting for me when I arrived.

I felt she trusted me — as much as a wild thing can trust an intruder.

I trusted her, too, never once fearing her sharp teeth and claws.

An acquaintance, artist Karen Fosselman, captured her facial expression in the painting that accompanies this column. She also caught Blondie’s expressive tail; she was the rare red fox whose tail had a dark tip rather than white.

Blondie could be, by turns, energetic and contemplative; hesitant and exuberant.

Foxes have their own personalities, like anyone else. I’ve seen some who were very gentle around their people and others who were spunky and mischievous. I’ve read that their anatomy doesn’t allow them to truly smile — they don’t have the requisite muscles — but I’ve seen so many that seem to, with the rest of their faces matching the attitude, that I can’t help believing that they feel and express delight.

And, sometimes, sadness.

Back in May, a fellow fox enthusiast, Alison Bronkhorst, wrote about a fox she knows:

I know he isn’t my fox. I know it’s a huge privilege when he comes to visit us. I know he is a wild animal who lives free. I know I love him. I know I feel sad when he doesn’t come to visit. I know I hate seeing him when he is injured. I know one day it will come to an end.

White Tail, we love you. I hope you know.

Is it possible that tears came to my eyes when I realized that my time with Blondie might have reached its end?

Yes, it is.

One day last week, thinking the trailcams might not be working properly, we replaced them. The next day, we recovered a 10-second recording with about two seconds of a familiar face: Scalawag, the fox we saved from death by treating his mange. He returned the next night, followed by a new fox, one we’d never seen before, with a beautiful, thick brush that had a glowing white tip.

We’ll keep watching, knowing that it could end any day.