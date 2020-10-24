Mick Scott: Been around for a long, long year

More than one reader has suggested in the past that it might be easier for journalists to report when President Trump tells the truth than when he lies.

It certainly would eat up much less space on a newspaper page — but it wouldn’t be doing the job properly.

Nevertheless, there have been a few times when I’ve noticed Trump saying something that not only seemed truthful, but even somewhat astute. I’m serious.

One was way back in 2017 when Bill O’Reilly — remember him? — challenged Trump’s unwavering support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Trump expressed his admiration of Putin, O’Reilly said, “But he’s a killer.”

“There are a lot of killers,” Trump responded. “You think our country’s so innocent?”

Like it or not, he had a point. For all of America’s generosity and good will, some of our dealings with other countries have been tragically wrong — like in 1953, when we overthrew Iran’s democratically elected prime minister in order to protect our oil interests — look how that turned out — or our invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, leading to the loss of too much American blood and treasure.