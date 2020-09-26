Mick Scott: But a moment's sunlight

The last road trip I took, last March before the pandemic altered our lives, was to Rutherfordton, a smallish community of about 4,000 west of Charlotte.
I went because I’d never been there.
On a crisp, cool morning, I warmed up with coffee and breakfast in Greene’s Café. While sitting there, I read the local paper, The Daily Courier, and was particularly impressed by the insight of local chicken farmer and columnist Larry McDermott. I still read him online.
After breakfast, I found a farmer’s market spilling from the Main Street Deli in the center of downtown onto the sidewalk, with lots of fruits and homemade preserves and bread.
“Is that real sourwood honey?” I asked one vendor.
“We’re blessed with many sourwood trees on my property,” he answered.
My honey expert later confirmed its quality.
At Next Door Used Books in nearby Forest City, with sunlight warming the store’s dark wooden floors, I bought a bundle of books by Manly Wade Wellman, an obscure North Carolina author and contemporary of H.P. Lovecraft. They’re hard to find.
There were consignment stores and an arcade museum and The Pie Safe (look it up) and a fountain in the center of town.
It was a delightful trip. And it was the last time I walked freely among other people without wearing a mask.
I miss exploring small North Carolina towns like this and Warrenton, Edenton and Whiteville. The food is always good. The architecture is lovely. I usually wind up having conversations with people who are invariably welcoming and warm.
As much as I love Winston-Salem, I can imagine retiring to a small town, where I wouldn’t have to wrestle with traffic lights and could sit under a truly dark, star-filled sky. Someplace where I could feed foxes and crows and the neighbors would offer me fresh eggs and ghost stories.
It would be a lot easier to realize that dream if we weren’t losing rural medical facilities by the dozen.
And it would feel a lot more possible if we weren’t in the midst of a deadly virus that has killed over 200,000 Americans, a chaotic presidential campaign with the loosest of loose cannons and an escalating political battle over the Supreme Court. The future feels uncertain, to say the least.
People generally don’t thrive on uncertainty.
A few weeks ago I started receiving emails from the Trump campaign. One begins, “The Radical Left hates you, Friend.” Another one reads, “These Radicals HATE you and everything you stand for.”
How do you make somebody hate? It’s easy — you tell them that they are hated. You convince them that somebody wants to hurt them, wants to take what is rightfully theirs.
Then you build on that fear. You tell them they have to fight back.
Big-city people like me — and Winston-Salem is “the big city” to many — are supposed to sneer at people who live in “flyover country.” But I don’t know anyone who does. I’ve only heard the claim from conservatives who graduated from Harvard and Yale. Politicos push that narrative for political gain.
Yes, some liberals make fun of small-town people sometimes — thanks a lot, Bill Maher. And some wonder at small-town attitudes that seem to reflect an unwarranted certitude.
But the truth is, rather than hate conservatives, most liberals want to share good things with them, like clean air and water, a decent living wage and health care. These are things we all need to thrive.
Agree or disagree, that’s not hate.
I’m not trying to suggest that conservatives are unique in spreading fear to their followers. It’s a tactic that’s been used by politicians of all stripes, a feature of American politics since our founding. But some have turned it into an art form and a science. (Homework: Go to the PBS.org and watch the one-hour documentary “Hacking Your Mind: Us vs. Them.”)
And there are legitimate things to fear.
I spent more time on the phone than usual last week, talking to readers who are worried about what’s going to happen next. I’m worried, too. Crisis is building upon crisis and our legislators don’t seem to be doing anything to help.
Where are the helpers? Where are the blessed peacemakers?
Several mornings last week, early, I sat in the Hernon/Wills Supercollider Observatory (my back porch), watching the stars and drinking coffee. Venus is high in the east, bright enough to cast shadows. The Pleiades hover right overhead and Orion is proud in the south. Mars slides to the west, eager to join the evening sky. Through the internet, "Hearts of Space" host Stephen Hill sent me a message from 2009: “In stormy times, the wise remain calm, even when the world around them is in turmoil.”
I think we’re going to have to be our own peacemakers, you and me. As things get even more heated, we’re going to have to remain calm. We’re going to have to reject the voices that tempt us to hate and remind ourselves of the beauty and the kindness in the world. And share it.
