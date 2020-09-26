Mick Scott: But a moment's sunlight

How do you make somebody hate? It’s easy — you tell them that they are hated. You convince them that somebody wants to hurt them, wants to take what is rightfully theirs.

Then you build on that fear. You tell them they have to fight back.

Big-city people like me — and Winston-Salem is “the big city” to many — are supposed to sneer at people who live in “flyover country.” But I don’t know anyone who does. I’ve only heard the claim from conservatives who graduated from Harvard and Yale. Politicos push that narrative for political gain.

Yes, some liberals make fun of small-town people sometimes — thanks a lot, Bill Maher. And some wonder at small-town attitudes that seem to reflect an unwarranted certitude.

But the truth is, rather than hate conservatives, most liberals want to share good things with them, like clean air and water, a decent living wage and health care. These are things we all need to thrive.

Agree or disagree, that’s not hate.