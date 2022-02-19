Mick Scott: Dreams walking in broad daylight

Here’s how the conversation began:
“Your articles on the (fertilizer plant) fire have avoided giving credit to the exceptional fire management of the Winston-Salem fire department,” she wrote. “They deserve credit for prompt response by getting the gas company to turn off gas to the plant, the concern for safety of fire fighters, and the safety of all in the surrounding area. ... Can you just once say that we were blessed to have prevented what could have been a much worse disaster and give credit to Chief Trey Mayo and the Winston-Salem’s firefighters?”
For the record, I agree with that assessment of our firefighters. And I feel safe in saying that our reporters and editors in the news department agree, also.
For that matter, I can’t help but feel like their valor came through in the news stories — that’s likely how this reader, and others, recognized it.
But — well, as I replied:
“Thanks for writing. You’re entitled to your opinion, and I don’t want to be argumentative, but I’d have to disagree with you.
“First of all, it’s not the purpose of a news story to give credit or place blame, but to report what’s happening. A news story that was purposely effusive about the fire department would exceed its bounds (and, I’ll add here, might look a bit unprofessional).
“My section of the paper, though, the Opinion page, can give credit and did so on Feb. 3. You may have missed it.”
And I provided a link to our editorial, which, among other things, referred to “our safety professionals — police and firefighters — who step forward with courage and dedication, putting their own well-being on the line for our benefit.”
The reader was kind enough to reply:
“In order to enjoy the rest of your paper, I have to avoid reading the Editorial Section completely. There is so much liberal biases in your editorials I cannot stomach or bother to try to find something positive.”
So. Not to pick on my friend, but I feel just a little frustrated that she complained that we didn’t do the thing we actually did and she didn’t know we did it because she refuses to read the section of the paper where we do that sort of thing.
I also think some would disagree that supporting our firefighters is the result of a “liberal bias.”
Something’s missing in that picture — and it’s not our praise for firefighters.
I could go in several different directions here. But the point I’m really trying to make is this:
The news department isn’t supposed to be for or against even a stalwart outfit like our own fire department or a hero like Fire Chief Trey Mayo. A news story is just supposed to tell you what happened.
A good reporter will provide context, yes — and, with hope, write with the kind of skill that will make you want to read the story.
But reporters aren’t advocates.
That’s my job.
I’ve noted before that we in the news industry don’t always do a good job of explaining our various roles and objectives. There’s just not a baked-in mechanism for it.
But I don’t think it’s that lack alone that leaves some readers confused or dissatisfied. After careful analysis and observation, I have to at least consider this possibility: that some readers want their news to be biased — they just want it to be biased their way.
Maybe that’s the expectation that evolves from consuming too much cable TV and social media.
But that’s not the way news should operate.
A day or two after the above exchange, the Journal printed the story “Fire investigators begin work: City OKs resolution thanking firefighters.”
On the same front page, we had a story about a volunteer fire chief who has been accused of improprieties.
Do either of those stories represent the Journal’s position on the value of firefighters?
Of course not. Those stories are intended to tell you what’s happening in the community, good or bad. So you’ll know.
That’s what an unbiased news department is supposed to do. I don’t think anyone in the area does it better.
Whether the public wants that … is up to the public.
I realize it’s bad form to criticize what may be my own readers — but I think you’re generally a knowledgeable bunch. And you look good, too.
Today, Feb. 20, marks my fourth anniversary as the Journal’s editorial page editor. There’s so much to say, but, as is often the case, so little room. But what I’m mostly thinking about is the kindness and support I’ve received from readers — especially when I’ve written about my favorite topic: red foxes. (I know some would prefer I only write about red foxes.) That support has often been offered when it’s most been needed.
Thank you. Thank you for reading and for caring. I’m so grateful.