We made it.
Two more quick flips of the calendar and we’re out of this gruesome hot month and on our way into the fall, at least on paper. Orion has returned to the morning sky, with Venus on one side and Mars on the other. A change is gonna come; a change in temperature, light and scenery. I’m ready. I imagine you are, too.
I realized the other day that I’ve not worn long pants in almost six months.
I attended the streatery last week and recommend it highly; alfresco dining is very refreshing. What a luxury it is to just sit in a restaurant and have a server bring food. I sure took that for granted before.
I also finally attended one of our drive-in theaters, where I managed to stay awake for most of a show. It was a lot of fun to see other people in their cars, laughing and enjoying themselves.
I continue to imitate my wise friends who dull the pain of the current crisis by taking their small pleasures where they can: Comfort food. Music. Books.
And, of course, foxes.
I don’t know how I came to be so fascinated by these beautiful and graceful creatures, but I’ve been studying them — by which I mean absorbing books, documentaries and videos on YouTube — for months now. I wouldn’t call myself an expert, but I’m a smartypants.
Even though it’s rare for a fox to have an affectionate bond with a human being — they’re wild animals, after all — they do have some interesting interactions with people and with other animals.
I’ve been following a wildlife aid group in London that rescues urban foxes that have tangled themselves in nets or been injured in some way. They’re always wary and rarely show gratitude, but their rescuers are rewarded by helping. Surely the job of fox rescuer is the best job in the world.
I watched a series of videos featuring two fox kits who were abandoned on the doorstep of a Russian veterinarian, who then had little choice but to raise them. I love listening to the vet talk to the kits. I imagine they understand her about as well as I do.
What would it be to be a fox to whom human beings rumble and sing? What do they think we are?
With generous snouts being the norm, do they look at us and think the fox equivalent of, where’s your dang nose?
One of my favorite things about foxes is that they’re such brazen thieves. I watched a video of a man who invited a curious fox into his kitchen. The fox grabbed a shoe lying nearby and ran.
That tickles me to no end. It’s not like he was going to wear the shoe, but there it was, so …
A great many people have learned that it doesn’t hurt to feed foxes sometimes. They don’t forget how to hunt and they don’t lose their natural apprehension of us. And they don’t attack. They’re more likely to arrive early and sit, very politely, waiting.
About a month ago, some kind acquaintances had me over to their home, not far from Washington Park, to help them feed a skulk of foxes, as the term goes, that show up daily for dinner.
We sat in the backyard, safely distanced from one another, as five or so foxes appeared over a ridge. My hosts knew each of them; their grandchildren have given them names like Rose, Red and Swiper. They were small, with short summer fur. They dashed about like little red lightning bolts.
Each of us would take a slice of bread, wrap little chunks of hot dogs inside it, ball it up and toss it out. One of the foxes would grab it and chew it up, open-mouthed.
Swiper seemed the most shy, but he lived up to his name, rushing out to grab a bread ball, then running off with it.
Red was the boldest; she would come right up close to our feet to take a snack. At first she happily chewed the bread balls, but eventually she started filling her mouth with as many of them as she could, then carried them away to store for later, as foxes do. Then she’d come back for more.
At one point Red sat just a few feet away from me. She looked me in the eye and I felt like she recognized me.
It was the highlight of my summer.
There’s suffering in the fox world. Sometimes they fight. They get diseases and parasites. In urban settings, they’re often run over by cars. There are no doctors or physical therapists in their society; they just keep going as long as they can.
But the fox world is innocent of complication. They don’t need clothes or credit cards or insurance forms. They hunt and eat and play and raise kits. They just fox.
I delight in this world we can never control and, with hope, never destroy.
