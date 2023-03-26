It was a doggie graduation.

A couple of weeks ago, I attended a canine adoption ceremony for two good girls and two good boys. They were eager to demonstrate the skills they’d learned for an appreciative audience composed of various interested parties. They could sit, stay, roll over and eat plenty of treats.

Treat-eating is a skill.

After showing off, there was some food and conversation, then they went home with their new families. It was a memorable evening with a lot of laughter and a few tears.

This is the second time (there are four such ceremonies a year and they’re open to the public) I’ve observed the culmination of the Second Leash on Life program sponsored by PAW (Piedmont Animal Welfare) Alliance, a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization. The program pairs trainers who happen to be inmates in the Forsyth County Correctional Center trained by professional dog trainers with select rescue dogs. After 10 weeks of training, people who have met application requirements get to adopt these smart and capable companions.

I’d like to tell you that everything works out fine from that point, but sometimes it doesn’t. The dogs who enter the program often come from challenging situations, and even after patient training and tons of affection, they don’t always mesh well with their new families. Mellow, a yellow mixed-breed graduate, suffered a persistent state of anxiety that led him to chew anything he could get his teeth on. Sadly, he was returned. Surprising to everyone who met him earlier this month, the sweet-natured, brown-furred graduate named Dante hasn’t yet been adopted. With hope, he’ll find a new home later this year. He sure deserves one.

It might take a special person or family to provide it.

The program is an unqualified success, though, when it comes to the trainers. Since the local program began in 2009, their recidivism rate the rate at which they cycle back through the prison system has been zero. They apparently learn skills that serve them well after release.

PAW Alliance also partners with Family Services on the New Start in Life program. Sometimes victims of domestic abuse are reluctant to escape if it means leaving their cherished pets behind in dangerous situations. PAW Alliance provides foster homes for those pets.

I recently registered to shelter cats, and as sad as it is to think such services are necessary, I’m eager to sweet-talk my feline guests, assuring them that they’re safe and everything will be all right.

On Sunday, April 2, PAW Alliance will partner with two other local animal welfare organizations Humane Solution and UNchain Winston and five local breweries Incendiary Brewing Co., Juggheads Growlers & Pints, Lesser-Known Brewery Co., Southside Beer Garden & Bottle Shop and Tucker’s Tap Yard, all of which are dog-friendly to present The Big Slurp, our most prominent annual fundraising event. Each of the breweries will be selling specialty beverages with proceeds going to the three animal welfare organizations. Raffles will be held for top-notch artwork, food and a professional massage guaranteed to change your religion, among other prizes.

I’m proud to be part of this effort. With all the pressures we face today especially our young people if you’ve got a pet, you’ve got a friend; an ally; a trustworthy confidant; a selfless co-conspirator; a fierce protector. They will play with you, listen as you talk, sit by you with adoring eyes and when you’re sad, they’ll remind you that you’re the greatest thing this side of beef.

How full of personality they are, of all the traits we define as soul; so eager to please us or, in some feline cases, to let us know that they’re quite willing to let us please them, thank you.

There are few more satisfying accomplishments in this life than providing a safe home for a pet and watching him or her flourish with confidence.

PAW Alliance is in need of volunteers to help with every aspect of our programs, from folding chairs to cooking mac and cheese to managing websites and to help care for the animals who come our way. Playing a role in this mission generates more smiles per hour than anything else I can imagine. Contact us at https://www.paw-alliance.org