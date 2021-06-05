Mick Scott: Filled with light and air

My favorite song was the anthemic “Free Electric Band,” by Albert Hammond, and the AM station we listened to played it about once every two hours. In between, we heard Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold,” Argent’s “Hold Your Head Up,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” by The Temptations, “Day by Day” from the musical “Godspell” and this weird thing called “Take a Walk on the Wild Side,” which everyone thought was terrible.

We still listened to it, though, and sensed that Lou Reed knew something we didn’t.

We’d lay blankets out in the yard, seven or eight neighborhood kids and me, and sit on them, tanning ourselves (on purpose), listening to the radio and drinking Coke and Dr. Pepper.

For my birthday I received a canvas tent, which I set up in the backyard with ropes leading from the poles to the metal stakes, about 4 feet out. My friends and I camped out there once or twice a month. We’d sit up late shining our flashlights, devouring potato chips and making up ghost stories that always ended with a jump: “Who took my bloody toe? YOU DID!” Then in the morning we’d wake up piled on top of each other like little fox cubs, victims of gravity and the yard’s slope.