Mick Scott: Find the cost of freedom

There’s some merit to what he says, but I have to break with him, and other Republicans, when they claim that our rights come not from the Constitution per se, but that they’re “God-given.”

That’s problematic for several reasons, among them that the authors of the Constitution never claimed to be speaking for God.

But what frightens me the most about the claim is that if conservative Christians were allowed to enumerate those rights — and who else would they allow to define them? — they would just happen to coincide with the rights conservatives like. The constitutional principles of freedom and equality, especially for gay people and minorities, would suffer (not to mention freedom of the press).

Their insistence on the right to carry personal arsenals and deploy them aggressively would be even more stringently enforced, despite the lack of AR-15s in the Bible and the biblical injunction, “if a man strikes you on one cheek, turn to him the other, also.”

Whatever your denomination, if you think the Bible provides the government with a mandate to force children to bow their heads in prayer, but not to feed the poor, you’re doing it wrong.