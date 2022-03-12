Mick Scott: Find the cost of freedom

God told her she would win.
“I have conquered it already. It is mine. I am claiming the victory.”
That’s what Bianca Gracia, a pro-Trump Republican, said a week after filing for the Texas state Senate, District 11, earlier this year.
“If you do not show up, then you will be held accountable, because I have been appointed and assigned for this position, and God is testing you all,” she warned a group of local pastors.
But despite the endorsement of the Almighty, she received only 7.5% of the vote, losing to the candidate who received 62.6%, The (Texas) Independent reported last week.
Of course, she didn’t really lose. Not legitimately. She now believes that local Republicans cheated her — cheated God — out of her victory. Which is something you’d think God could prevent. Being God.
This is kind of a rare story, but it isn’t unique; from time to time, candidates believe they hear God’s voice whispering in their ear, only to later realize it was the wind.
Sometimes, the candidate who claims God’s favor does win. I’ve never found a reliable method, though, to discern between legitimate claims of God’s endorsement and illegitimate.
Is it a matter of winning? That proves God’s favor?
Some observers would choke before admitting God’s selection of President Joe Biden or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
I thought about this while continuing to ponder the topic I wrote about last week: the allegiance that some conservative Christians have come to express for Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin over their own nation and president, even as Russia murderously pillages Ukraine. As I wrote, I believe it springs from many channels, especially their bitter disappointment that gay people have increasingly been awarded equality in American society.
But beyond that, it occurs to me that it’s probably true that Russia, with Putin’s claim to lead a “Christian nation,” checks more boxes for them than a country that is built on principles of equality, freedom and democracy.
When you think about it, despite all the insistent rhetoric about ours being “a Christian nation,” the ties between Christianity and the United States are tenuous, more an accidental, rarely examined synthesis of competing loyalties than anything. There’s no democracy in the Bible — none at all. There’s no Bill of Rights. There’s no freedom of religion or freedom of speech. Essentially there’s belief and obedience or eternal punishment. So says the fundamentalist view.
And there’s no Bible or Jesus in the U.S. Constitution, or in the Federalist Papers that explain the Constitution’s reasoning. Most of the Ten Commandments are constitutionally unenforceable.
In the Old Testament, God’s prophets anointed kings, who then sat on the throne with access to the nation’s wealth — not to mention thousands of concubines — and ruled by dictate.
I can’t help wondering if that standard played a role in how the evangelical community was so willing to overlook former President Trump’s vast moral defects, as best exemplified by his serial adultery. The king does as the king pleases.
In the New Testament, though not exactly a governing body, Judas’ replacement in the apostolic ranks was chosen by lottery. Paul appointed himself to that august board by force of his own will.
Voting for those offices would be tantamount to overriding God’s will.
I think some conservative Christians have come to realize that America is not set up to favor them indefinitely — not when others have the same rights and privileges. It just took them a little while to get there.
And that’s where I find author Mark Levin, an intelligent man and a compelling speaker, who at CPAC two weeks ago condemned populism and nationalism along with democracy, claiming that constitutional principles should take precedent over “mob rule.”
There’s some merit to what he says, but I have to break with him, and other Republicans, when they claim that our rights come not from the Constitution per se, but that they’re “God-given.”
That’s problematic for several reasons, among them that the authors of the Constitution never claimed to be speaking for God.
But what frightens me the most about the claim is that if conservative Christians were allowed to enumerate those rights — and who else would they allow to define them? — they would just happen to coincide with the rights conservatives like. The constitutional principles of freedom and equality, especially for gay people and minorities, would suffer (not to mention freedom of the press).
Their insistence on the right to carry personal arsenals and deploy them aggressively would be even more stringently enforced, despite the lack of AR-15s in the Bible and the biblical injunction, “if a man strikes you on one cheek, turn to him the other, also.”
Whatever your denomination, if you think the Bible provides the government with a mandate to force children to bow their heads in prayer, but not to feed the poor, you’re doing it wrong.
But since their theocratic vision meets so much resistance in the civilized West, they look to the East and see Putin; ruthless, confident and in harmony with their God’s heavy hand.
Or, as Stuart Stevens, a former Republican political operative, put it in a recent tweet, “They see him as a white Christian nationalist strongman against the corruption of modern society. In Putin’s Russia there are no gays, no women in power, corrupted wealth is just reward for ruling class and no dissent is allowed. It’s exactly the world Trump & many in @GOP want.”
It’s a country, incidentally, with no separation of church and state. The Russian Orthodox Church has supported Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, with Patriarch Kirill, its leader, referring to the conflict as a “metaphysical” struggle against a godless international order, as a struggle to keep liberal foreigners from holding “gay parades” in Moscow.
Or, as we call it, democracy.
Incidentally, Russia has the highest abortion rate in the world.
I realize that many conservative Christians think they would prefer living in a theocracy. In fact, that’s the problem in a nutshell.
They should be careful for what they wish. History is replete with biblical arbiters who have, in the name of their various sects, treated their fellow believers harshly. Torturously, even.
But as the demographics continue to shift against them, I believe we can expect more attempts to suppress voting, more censorship of oppositional ideas and more complaints about democracy, still couched in terms of returning America to its Christian heritage as they attempt to bend the system to meet their theocratic desires. Until suddenly it will stop.
Some fear that if Republicans regain Congress and the presidency, we’ll never have another free election. They’ll change the law, Russian-style, to stay in power.
I might think that was hyperbole except for the degree to which they’re already bad-mouthing democracy and justifying gerrymandering — and except for their promotion of the Big Lie that Democrats habitually win elections by cheating. They insist this is true, despite their inability to prove, in one single court case, that widespread cheating has occurred — and despite the fact that not one single audit or recount has changed the result of a state’s tally.
It’s become a literal article of faith for many Republicans, who need no evidence — they just need God’s voice whispering in their ear.
But it doesn’t have to be like that. Despite their dissatisfaction, I think conservative Christians should still see the U.S. as a welcoming home worthy of loyalty and patriotism. They should embrace democracy as the best of all the flawed political systems — especially when compared to Russia’s — and even when they lose.
In the Gospel of Mark, when the Pharisees approached Jesus with a “gotcha” question about taxes, he replied, “Render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s and unto God what is God’s.”
Jesus presented these as two separate realms. Despite the desire of some for him to rise up and throw off the yoke of the Roman oppressor and rebuild Israel’s glory, he had other things in mind. He spoke of a kingdom that had no ties to nation or party; one that transcended those human constructs.
Don’t take my word for it. Read the Gospels.
In America, the adherents of his way are free to worship and speak as they please, just like everyone else. They can share in the nation’s bounty, just like everyone else. They just can’t rule.
Why isn’t that enough?