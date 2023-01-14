Mick Scott: Freedom’s just another word for …

“Words have meaning,” a friend said to me last week as we discussed issues of the day, and I agree wholeheartedly. It’s a gentle reminder — OK, a slightly pointed reminder (words have meaning) that word choice and vocabulary are important and that reality is both nuanced and precise. Not every Republican is a far-right extremist; neither is every Democrat a woke liberal. No, really.

Take “freedom.”

Last year, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake gave an interview to Liam Bartlett, a reporter with Australia’s version of “60 Minutes,” in which things got a little heated.

Complaining about the treatment of the alleged insurrectionists who were in prison awaiting trial (like, it must be said, thousands of other criminal suspects, for whom Lake, et. al., have expressed little concern), Lake said, “Maybe they get away with that stuff in Australia. Perhaps in Australia, because you’ve given your rights away, you’ve melted down all of your guns and you guys have no freedom, you find that OK.”

In the early ’80s, I spent a little time abroad, including about a year in Sydney. I don’t think about it much these days, but I still remember how surprised I felt at the sight of topless women swimming and sunbathing at Bondi Beach, not far from downtown. I was not accustomed to that degree of personal freedom.

That may be a trivial example. But here’s another freedom Australians have that we don’t: An Australian can bump into someone on the sidewalk and say, “Why don’t you watch where you’re going?” without worrying that the clumsy oaf might pull out a gun and shoot him. An Australian can get into a shouting match down at the pub without worrying that some drunk bloke might get a little too carried away and shoot him.

And Australian children can go to school every day without worrying much about someone showing up with an AR-15 to shoot them.

I watched an analysis of Lake’s “60 Minutes” interview by an NRA rep who goes by the name Colion Noir, who said: “Regardless of where you stand politically, one thing is true: The only thing that deters governments from overstepping their power and becoming tyrannical is the government realizing that if they go too far, people have the ability to effectively fight back. The Second Amendment is the big-ass bodyguard at the club.”

“True” is a word with meaning, and I don’t think it applies here. It’s not our personal arsenals that keep us free. It’s the rule of law; it’s our traditions; it’s our free press; it’s our commitment to fair elections; it’s what my colleague Byron Williams might call our “public discourse.”

And it includes keeping our military free of political influence, as former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley insisted when former President Trump tried to co-opt them.

“Tyrannical” is a word with meaning. Who’s going to decide whether an administration — or a law, or an election — is tyrannical? People with guns? People with guns who hate it when Democrats are in charge? They get to decide?

“Tyrannical” doesn’t mean “I don’t like Brandon” or “Alex Jones says Italian satellites changed the Dominion machine votes.” But those are among the rationalizations that inspired the people who thought Jan. 6, 2021, was their call to arms (in some cases, literally).

The idea that if you don’t like an election or a policy or a tax rate, you can just get everyone together and march down to City Hall (or up to Washington) with your guns to set things straight is absurd. I like people, but in groups, with guns, they can’t always be trusted to do what’s right — as our history repeatedly attests.

Despite Australians’ lack of personal arsenals, no tyrant has ever gained control of their government. People there do like we do: They vote the losers out.

It’s the same in pretty much every modern democracy: Japan, France, Norway.

Guns don’t, in and of themselves, represent freedom. The assault weapons sported by Proud Boys standing outside drag shows — they represent the threat of murder. Their guns don’t say, “Go, do what you want.” They say, “If I get the chance, I’m going to kill you.”

And “Moms for Liberty” — the group exists to pull books about gender and race off library shelves and keep people from reading them. That’s the opposite of liberty.

I couldn’t complain about “Moms for Vigilance.” Well, not about the name. It might be accurate without carrying negative connotations.

But “Moms for Oppression” — those words would be more precise.