Mick Scott: From Russia with love

It’s the same sort of law that was once used to imprison and torture American missionaries.

Talking with his new “dictatorship-curious” evangelical fans, Putin touted the superiority of his “Christian nation” view to Western values, which evangelicals saw as increasingly corrupt and overly permissive.

That message resonated with them. It fit their frustration at not being able to maintain a nation in their own image.

Some conservative Christians have long had a great deal of difficulty accepting that they live in a pluralistic society in which they’re not allowed to be the sole arbiters of legal, educational and cultural decisions. They never learned that most primary of lesson: to share.

They have rights, of course. They can condemn homosexuality if they so choose. They can preach against it every Sunday, they can teach it to their children, they can broadcast it on TV, radio and Twitter (though none of those outlets are required to accommodate them). I disagree wholeheartedly, but I support their right to free speech — the right their idol, Putin, denies his own people. Liberty means letting people do things you don't want them to do.