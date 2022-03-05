Mick Scott: From Russia with love

Despite the vast array of speakers at the circus-like Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando last weekend, it’s Lauren Witzke, the 2020 Republican candidate for the Senate from Delaware, who may win the weekend’s badge for distasteful and embarrassing takes. Speaking on the Feb. 24 CrossTalk (whatever that is), she had nothing but praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Where many might call his nation a dictatorial oligarchy in practice, Witzke’s take was different:
“Russia is a Christian nationalist nation,” she said. “I actually support Putin’s right to protect his people and always put his people first, but also protect their Christian values.”
She continued: "I identify more with Putin's Christian values than I do with Joe Biden."
That's the Joe Biden who is the U.S. president, a life-long Catholic who attends church and prays regularly.
And that's the Putin whose artillery is currently targeting schools and hospitals in Ukraine.
Incidentally, Witzke also believes that cannibalistic pedophiles are secretly controlling the world order and that former President Trump was sent by God to expose them, in between rounds of golf and lying about the 2020 election.
But she’s not alone in her affection for Russia. Even though many conservatives who previously praised Putin are now backpedaling as his rogue nation invades Ukraine, it’s undeniable that many of them have been flirting with the Russian president, whose “Christian values” include poisoning and murdering his political opponents, for quite some time. I wonder how close that allegiance is to the growing Republican disdain for democracy, as exemplified in statements from Utah Sen. Mike Lee — from whom I first heard democracy described as “mob rule” — and conservative commentator and author Mark Levin, who used similar anti-democracy language while he addressed CPAC last weekend.
I’m sure many are wondering how it came to this: That some staunch patriots on the right have come to enthusiastically support the leader of a geo-political adversary, a worldwide sponsor of terrorism, a corrupt billionaire who learned his politics from the KGB, who is now aggressively attacking a foreign nation that did nothing wrong. How did this happen?
Several signposts stand out, but one in particular keeps recurring to me. I think that many on the right, especially conservative Christians, now support Russia over the U.S. because of their fixation on and opposition toward gay people.
If it please the court:
The legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015 was a bitter pill for many conservatives to swallow, including Ralph Reed, the founder of the Faith & Freedom Coalition. I remember seeing him on NBC’s Meet the Press, his eyes dark as if he’d been crying for days, arguing, in essence, that if he and his allies weren’t allowed to discriminate against gay people, these same gay people would be allowed to call Reed and his allies “bigots.”
Not exactly a “do unto others” moment.
After the court decision, evangelical leaders began flocking to Russia — a country that holds a hard line against homosexuality — to meet Putin. Among them was Franklin Graham, who had a warm meeting with Putin in 2015 in which Putin reportedly talked about his mother’s Christian faith.
Although being gay isn’t illegal in Russia, and homosexuality was declassified as a mental illness there in 1999, bullying, death threats and physical attacks are a regular feature of life for gay people in Russia.
In 2013, Putin signed into law a bill banning the “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations to minors,” a law that was widely condemned by human rights groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch for being overly broad and vague. It reportedly led to an increase in violence against gay people.
It’s the same sort of law that was once used to imprison and torture American missionaries.
Talking with his new “dictatorship-curious” evangelical fans, Putin touted the superiority of his “Christian nation” view to Western values, which evangelicals saw as increasingly corrupt and overly permissive.
That message resonated with them. It fit their frustration at not being able to maintain a nation in their own image.
Some conservative Christians have long had a great deal of difficulty accepting that they live in a pluralistic society in which they’re not allowed to be the sole arbiters of legal, educational and cultural decisions. They never learned that most primary of lesson: to share.
They have rights, of course. They can condemn homosexuality if they so choose. They can preach against it every Sunday, they can teach it to their children, they can broadcast it on TV, radio and Twitter (though none of those outlets are required to accommodate them). I disagree wholeheartedly, but I support their right to free speech — the right their idol, Putin, denies his own people. Liberty means letting people do things you don't want them to do.
But every other American, regardless of race, gender or religion, just as convinced of the validity of their religious and political views, has the same right to speak in support of dignity and equality for gay people. The same right.
Liberty means letting people do things you don’t want them to do.
This nation is not the sole property of conservative Christians. They can’t have it.
There are other reasons why conservative Christians might side with Russia. I believe this one, though, their unending desire to push back on equal rights for gay people, to be the most indefensible and hypocritical. Here's why:
In the Bible, Jesus said that divorce, unless the result of adultery, was a sin. But we never hear about Christian bakers quizzing their clients over whether they need the cake for their first or second (or third) wedding. The Bible condemns drunkenness. But we never read about Christian venue owners asking their clients if they plan to serve alcohol. It’s only over homosexuality that they’ll risk their livelihoods. They’ve selected gay people to be the particular targets of their ire.
Conservative Christians rub elbows every day with liars, gluttons, the greedy, hoarders of wealth, the vain and proud, adulterers, and they readily adapt — it's only gay people that they so fervently desire to punish.
Their antipathy has led them to be willing to sacrifice the lives of LGBTQ youth. They vote for politicians like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who write laws that place vulnerable children in the path of harm, that threaten to rip them from their parents, that will lead to an increase in bullying, depression, anxiety and suicide.
And in their pursuit of the right to persecute, they now embrace an opponent of their own country — a liar, a killer, a destroyer of the homes of children.
That's a far greater sin than loving the wrong person.
Of course, #notallofus. I know that not all conservative Christians think that Putin deserves their backing or that gay people deserve their punishment. Same-sex marriage became the law of the land with the support of several Republican legislators after their children asked, “Dad, don’t you want me to get married someday?”
Some in the evangelical community let their light shine by supporting immigrants in need without requiring religious conversion. Some have long-standing relations with Ukraine and support its people now. Some have hearts more attuned to kindness and justice than the power to control others' lives. They despair over the authoritarian direction their colleagues have taken. They revolt against the anti-American strain of conservative Christianity that now uses the tools of fear and deceit in an attempt to turn our nation into something more closely aligned with Russia.
Biden is right when he says that we're in a fight for the soul of our nation. There seems to be a similar battle taking place in the Southern Baptist Convention, as well as other large Christian organizations that have suffered scandals over ethical concerns.
Putin and other autocratic leaders are fighting to eliminate democracy throughout the world and rule, instead, by intimidation and corruption. It's shameful to see that they have allies in the U.S.
On which side should any of us ultimately align — the side of oppression or the side of freedom? The side of cruelty or the side of compassion?
No nation, no political party or religious body can make the decision for us. Each of us has to decide for ourselves. And act accordingly.