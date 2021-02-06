Mick Scott: From the mountains of faith to a river so deep

One was that I’d not heard it before. It wasn’t part of my church’s doctrine.

I grew up in one of those small sects that believed we were the One True Church and everybody else got it wrong — like, you know, thousands of other One True Churches. In this particular One True Church, the salvation of figures from the Rev. Billy Graham to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not only questioned, but outright denied. They weren’t “real” Christians. Yet suddenly I was supposed to accept that men like James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, whose names I’d never heard in church, were acting on our behalf.

Were they part of our fellowship? Or were they honorary Christians?

It also didn’t sit well with me because, though I hadn’t yet heard the word “disenfranchise,” I knew that the claim that this nation was mine, ours, would suggest that my classmates at school were, in some fashion, less than me. It seemed an arrogant claim, and one that probably wouldn’t go over very well if I tried to explain it to them.