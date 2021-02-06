Mick Scott: From the mountains of faith to a river so deep

Following the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, some media outlets and religious scholars have turned an eye onto the Christian nationalism that contributed to the chaos. Apparently, many of the insurrectionists were motivated by a militant strain of Christianity that has bonded with misguided patriotism to create a dangerous and destructive theology.
The FBI has warned that we can expect similar incidents in the future, especially as some Christian nationalists continue to hold hands with QAnon supporters and white supremacists.
In essence, Christian nationalism teaches that America is meant to be, preeminently, a Christian nation; that you can’t be a good American unless you’re a good Christian.
Some people buried in Arlington National Cemetery would like to discuss that with you, gents.
So would other Christians with broader minds.
And though it’s not a belief that always leads to violence — some are content to simply plead their case — the militants among them are certain that their actions are mandated by God. That fervor makes them even more dangerous.
I remember when I first heard the claim that America was a Christian nation. It was explained to me when I was a teen, by a minister I considered to be my mentor. But even though I respected him, the teaching didn’t sit well with me for a number of reasons.
One was that I’d not heard it before. It wasn’t part of my church’s doctrine.
I grew up in one of those small sects that believed we were the One True Church and everybody else got it wrong — like, you know, thousands of other One True Churches. In this particular One True Church, the salvation of figures from the Rev. Billy Graham to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not only questioned, but outright denied. They weren’t “real” Christians. Yet suddenly I was supposed to accept that men like James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, whose names I’d never heard in church, were acting on our behalf.
Were they part of our fellowship? Or were they honorary Christians?
It also didn’t sit well with me because, though I hadn’t yet heard the word “disenfranchise,” I knew that the claim that this nation was mine, ours, would suggest that my classmates at school were, in some fashion, less than me. It seemed an arrogant claim, and one that probably wouldn’t go over very well if I tried to explain it to them.
But mostly, the claim didn’t sit well with me because, as an avid Bible reader, I knew that Jesus had never asked for a nation. There was no biblical prophecy: “And your ancestors shall travel over the sea and come to a land … . ” There was no command for his followers to form a government. In fact, when people brought up any kind of politics with Jesus — either to bait him or bribe him — he tended to reply with phrases like, “My kingdom is not of this earth.” The Great Commission he gave his disciples was, “Go into every nation and preach the Gospel,” not, “Go into every nation and preach a nation.”
And when he told his followers what kind of life to expect, it wasn’t one of ownership, of privilege and power, but one of persecution. They would be “in the world but not of the world.” He never envisioned a time when his followers would be in charge of an earthly kingdom. It just wasn’t there.
I realize there’s a popular interpretation that connects the dots between various muddy biblical passages to reach other conclusions. They see America in this interpretation.
But those confusing passages have been interpreted in a variety of ways over the last two centuries. It seems overly confident to conclude that this is the interpretation that finally gets it right.
I have no doubt that many proponents of a Christian America are acting from a pure impulse: They want our nation to be righteous, to follow teachings they see as righteous.
But there are also those, including some in government, who are seeking an advantage that no one else is afforded. To declare this a Christian nation is to declare a place of prominence for one group that is denied other citizens, based solely on religion.
On its surface, that seems contrary to every constitutional principle we know.
And it makes me wonder what the plan is for those excluded: Are they to be coerced to believe things against their conscience? Are they to accept being relegated to a lower status?
Americans will never all agree on religion; it’s one of those basic factors that drives divisions between us if we let it. But you’d think the fact that the Constitution guarantees us the freedom to follow the dictates of religious conscience rather than enforced dogma is something that we could celebrate and honor.
It’s a blessing that many others throughout the world never receive.