Mick Scott: Goodness hides behind its gates

You make more friends. You sit in classes and more classes. You have chores. You start to think you really don’t need your mom, she’s kind of a pest. Can I have the car?

You learn about beauty and joy and pain. You get sad sometimes. You find there are things you like and things you don’t like. It’s better to be around things you like.

This thing happens and it was dangerous. You almost died! Not really. But you could have. It was profound.

You start thinking about what your life will be like. You think about other places. You’ll fall in love again, sure, everyone does. You’ll get married and have kids. You’ll need a job — a good job. Making money will be easy when you’re older.

One day people around you are excited. There’s a threat. But it can’t be real. It won’t happen. It’s crazy; no one’s going to invade your country. You’ve got a class.

Then everyone’s running. The tanks are — crossing the border? Where? Are you sure? That’s nuts. Things like that don’t happen here, not really.