Mick Scott: Goodness hides behind its gates

One day it all begins. You’re there.
You’re warm. You get hungry and you cry and you get fed.
One day you realize your mother is there. You feel safe with her. She sings, she’s so pretty and you cling to her.
One day you’re talking like they are. You see things, you touch things and they’re delightful. Everyone smiles at you.
One day you meet your first friend. You both laugh at all the silly stuff, which is almost everything. You don’t want to leave, but it’s time to go home.
It’s time to eat. It’s time to go to bed. It’s always time to do something.
One day you want to comb your hair a different way. You care about how it looks. You need the right shoes, the right kind, like the other kids have.
One day you meet someone and fall in love. Your love loves you, too.
Then your love doesn’t love you. You’re broken then and you’ll never recover.
You hear this song, and they know exactly how you feel. How did they know? How did they read your mind?
But one day you realize you’ve been up for a while and you didn’t even think about your love. Everything’s OK.
You make more friends. You sit in classes and more classes. You have chores. You start to think you really don’t need your mom, she’s kind of a pest. Can I have the car?
You learn about beauty and joy and pain. You get sad sometimes. You find there are things you like and things you don’t like. It’s better to be around things you like.
This thing happens and it was dangerous. You almost died! Not really. But you could have. It was profound.
You start thinking about what your life will be like. You think about other places. You’ll fall in love again, sure, everyone does. You’ll get married and have kids. You’ll need a job — a good job. Making money will be easy when you’re older.
One day people around you are excited. There’s a threat. But it can’t be real. It won’t happen. It’s crazy; no one’s going to invade your country. You’ve got a class.
Then everyone’s running. The tanks are — crossing the border? Where? Are you sure? That’s nuts. Things like that don’t happen here, not really.
You meet your friends and they meet a crowd, all sorts of people. Some you know, some you’ve seen around. You’re all going to stand in the road in front of the soldiers and chant. When they see the fire in your eyes, when they hear the determination in your voice, they’ll know how wrong they are and they’ll turn around and go home.
You stand in front of a line of men in uniform with guns. You’re yelling with everyone else.
There’s a flash.
You’re on the ground.
Your ears ring.
And your friend, he’s on the ground next to you. He’s not getting up.
You can’t see clearly, there’s water in your eyes. You’re scared like you’ve never been before.
There are explosions and people are screaming and you run. And you want, more than anything in the world, to be held by your mother.
There are two kinds of people in this world. There’s the kind who takes the shopping cart back to the store and the kind who leaves it in a parking space.
There are two kinds of people in this world. There’s the kind who says, “I never want anyone to suffer the way I suffered,” and there’s the kind who says, “I suffered, why shouldn’t you?”
There are two kinds of people in this world. There’s the kind who says there are two kinds of people in this world and there’s the kind who says it’s not that simple.
But one thing is simple: We all suffer.