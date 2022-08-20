Mick Scott: Hid in the clouded wrath of the crowd

It finally happened — and in red-state Texas of all places. If it can happen in that conservative bastion, it can happen anywhere.

Last week, the Keller Independent School District in Texas pulled the Bible — all versions — from its school library shelves.

“I told you this was going to happen,” former Fox contributor Todd Starnes said on his radio show on Wednesday. “I told you they were going to come after the Bible.”

What Starnes didn’t say, though, was that “they” weren’t wild-eyed liberal secularists who hate America, but Keller parents and community members who didn’t want their children — or anyone else’s children — to read “inappropriate” books. They’ve challenged 41 titles in the Keller school system since October, which will undergo review before being “canceled” or returned to the library shelves. They include a graphic novel adaptation of “Anne Frank’s Diary” and Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” — books about minority, marginalized people.

In all truth, the Bible was likely added to the list by a parent who thought this would be a good opportunity to make a pertinent point. As I write, the Bibles are likely already back in their places.

But conservatives were the ones “going after” books. The Bible just got caught in the crossfire.

It could happen again, though, in earnest, perhaps even successfully, given the unquestionably graphic and sexually explicit material in the Bible.

To read the Bible for one’s self is to discover a complex collection of writings that include sublime poetry, thunderous prophetic visions and pensive philosophy.

But it also includes episodes that never make it to Sunday school — especially not in classes for children. There are too many depictions of depravity: rape, murder and incest; whoring and thievery; endless human exploitation; body dismemberment, bloodthirsty revenge and torture. To seek child-like wholesomeness from the Bible one must wrestle with a God who says, “Thou shalt not murder” — except for witches, disobedient children, fidgeters who work on Saturday and foreigners who live on land that God wants you to have. Murder them.

It’s to deal with phrases like “genitals as large as a donkey’s and emissions like those of a horse” and the nature and personality of King Saul’s son Jonathan, whose love for the shepherd David “surpassed the love of women.” It’s to wonder why, when the Israelites conquered new lands, God instructed them to kill everyone except the young virgins, whom they were to keep for themselves.

Incidentally, anyone who insists that God commands that you should never alter your physical body must explain circumcision to me.

If the real problem that parents want to confront is exposure to explicit or confusing information for which children are not prepared, then the Bible — at least parts of it — must be included in the prohibitions.

But that won’t happen, of course. Not because its gruesomeness is in some way different from that in a Stephen King novel, but because the Bible is a cultural sacred cow. To challenge anyone’s access to it is to risk the ire of many who have likely never read it but still revere it.

And also because “explicit” is not really what they’re after.

State legislative proposals to restrict the freedom to teach and learn have increased by 250% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to a report released last week by PEN America. Some 60% of the bills focus on race and LGBTQ issues in K-12 education.

Those books challenge conservatives’ vision of a straight, white-majority Christian America.

Following recent criticism — including from this newspaper — trustees of UNC-Chapel Hill in July adopted a resolution “reaffirming the university’s longtime commitment to academic freedom — a principle doubted in some quarters of American society and attacked in others, but vital to all.” They concluded: “A university, if it is to be true to its faith in intellectual inquiry, must embrace, be hospitable to, and encourage the widest diversity of views within its own community.”

The same should be true for all schools, all libraries.

Children will be drawn to what they need to know. That may include books that explain racism or transgenderism. With mental health challenges reaching epidemic levels among teens, such books could save their lives.

Such books could also save them from the oppressive directives of religious zealots who seek to restrict their knowledge — and their freedom.