Mick Scott: If you go a million miles away

“The Moon blew up without warning and for no apparent reason.” So begins “Seveneves,” the dramatic and complex 2015 sci-fi novel by Neal Stephenson, of which I was reminded after watching the recent apocalyptic satirical flick “Don’t Look Up!”
In the novel, astronomers realize that the fallout from a disintegrated moon will soon rain down onto the Earth, obliterating all life. In response, the nations of the world unite (this is how you can tell it’s fiction) and, through a series of democratic and autocratic decisions, send a couple of thousand Earthlings into space, where they join a group of scientists already living on the International Space Station. Under temporary martial law (to no great conflict — everyone’s concentrating on survival), they gather in a loose collection of space vehicles they call a “Cloud Ark.” All of the vehicles are connected to a device called Parambulator, which warns them when they get too close to each other, so they can adjust their positions and avoid collisions. The survivors begin working on all the systems and supports they’ll need to keep mankind alive for the next 5,000 years.
All seems to be going reasonably well — considering the circumstances — until a politician arrives.
Insinuating herself into a group of malcontents, she declares of Parambulator: “It truly is one of the most insidious instruments of social control ever devised.”
“But without it, we have a disaster,” someone reminds her.
“That is what makes it so insidious,” she replies. “One can always justify it by making the safety argument.”
Kind of like with vaccine mandates. Or evacuations of the 1-mile radius surrounding a fertilizer plant fire.
As the politician creates havoc, another character defines her motives: “She is driven to seek power. She finds some way to do that and then backfills a rationalization for it afterward.”
In real life, motives are often difficult to discern. Oh, we imagine them — sometimes assigning the best to our friends and the worst to those with whom we disagree.
Wisdom dictates we consider evidence — and the possibility of being mistaken. Doing so, we may be able to perceive the true motives of power-hungry influencers who portray doctors as monstrous dictators and survivors of mass shootings as “crisis actors.”
How many beneficial programs — like COVID vaccine distribution, the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion — have been described as “insidious” schemes meant to gain power or control people?
When examined, such claims often don’t make much sense. Keeping people healthy and helping them avoid debilitating debt is meant to control them? More than insurance companies do? Say what you will, I’d be feeling a stronger sense of freedom today without the medical bills — for nothing extraordinary — that piled up on my desk in 2021.
Republicans sometimes quote, “Any government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take away everything you have” (often attributed to Thomas Jefferson, though it’s not found in any of his writings). But they’re usually the ones trying to take away, or at least severely limit, all that we have — health insurance, public schools, easy access to voting, etc. While Democratic proposals — child tax credits, affordable health insurance, higher education, easy access to voting, etc. — more often seem intended to empower people.
It’s insidious.
Surely there would be better ways to control people than improving their lives. And there’s no need to track people via costly (and nonexistent) microchips injected into their bloodstreams when they’re already glued to cellphones.
But paranoia is out of control today, purposely fed by purveyors of fear and grievance.
Sometimes people give their motives away, speaking “the quiet part out loud,” as we say. More than one Republican official has confessed to trying to suppress voting for electoral advantage, from Reagan adviser Paul Weyrich in 1980 — “our leverage in the elections … goes up as the voting populace goes down” — to the lawyers for North Carolina legislators who admitted in court in 2018 that they wanted to eliminate Sunday voting to reduce Black participation.
Oftentimes, as William of Occam would assert, the simplest explanation is the most accurate.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. COVID vaccines are safe and effective. When the police ask you to evacuate your house in case there’s an explosion, it might be best to evacuate your house in case there’s an explosion.
Some people really do want all Americans to be healthy and prosperous and free, with access to jobs and a good education. Some people really do want all eligible Americans to have access to the ballot box. Some people really do want racial justice and equality.
Some don’t.