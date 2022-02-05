Mick Scott: If you go a million miles away

In the novel, astronomers realize that the fallout from a disintegrated moon will soon rain down onto the Earth, obliterating all life. In response, the nations of the world unite (this is how you can tell it’s fiction) and, through a series of democratic and autocratic decisions, send a couple of thousand Earthlings into space, where they join a group of scientists already living on the International Space Station. Under temporary martial law (to no great conflict — everyone’s concentrating on survival), they gather in a loose collection of space vehicles they call a “Cloud Ark.” All of the vehicles are connected to a device called Parambulator, which warns them when they get too close to each other, so they can adjust their positions and avoid collisions. The survivors begin working on all the systems and supports they’ll need to keep mankind alive for the next 5,000 years.