Mick Scott: It’s a long, long, long way there

I drove back to the clinic and apologized to the receptionist to whom I’d been so short. With chocolates.

“I know that things are tough and I appreciate everything that you and your colleagues are doing to keep people well,” I told her. “Thank you for your patience.”

I could see her broad smile through her mask as she accepted my apology.

A colleague sitting with her told me that they’re on the receiving end of a lot of rude behavior these days. “They don’t usually apologize,” she said.

On the way over, I actually hesitated, wondering if I was setting myself up for embarrassment. I was afraid my gesture might not be appreciated. It might look goofy.

But in traffic, I sat behind a car with a license plate with the slogan “In God We Trust.” It also had a bumper sticker that read, “My rights don’t stop where your feelings begin.”

And I thought, don’t they? I mean, sometimes? If you go out of your way to put those four words on your vehicle, what do they really mean if not that you’re going to care about other people’s feelings?