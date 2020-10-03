Mick Scott: Just like children sleeping

That was me standing in the field in front of Reynolda House on Thursday night, with my second-hand telescope and a couple of friends (safety distanced), waiting for the full moon to rise. It came up in the east from behind the trees right on schedule, orange-yellow, creamy and totally entrancing, for maybe half an hour before moving behind the gathering clouds.

I wasn’t much aware of the moon and the stars as a kid — I liked watching TV instead. I grew up in a middle-class neighborhood — well, upper-middle-class, maybe — middle-upper-middle — we did all right — in Burlington in the 1960s and '70s, in a modern housing development on a street with other children my age. We had a fenced-in backyard and a brown mutt named Cocoa. We never wanted for anything material, my sister and me. We never worried about what we would eat or where we would sleep. When we had medical needs, “Insurance will cover it,” Dad said.

I was enamored of hippies as a kid — the TV kind, with long hair and colorful clothes who said, "Groovy, man." I had an electric guitar and amp and thought I might be the next Lobo if I were just discovered by a record agent.

I thought the Monkees were better than the Beatles and today more people agree with me than did then. Prescient, me.