Mick Scott: Let’s go down, come on down

It was a rainy March day and it was time for a driveabout, so I threw a heavy jacket into the car and headed northwest.

Up N.C. 67 through East Bend, I took the turn that leads across the mighty, muddy Yadkin River and stopped at the Rockford General Store to fuel up on candy. The lady behind the counter and I greeted each other through our masks.

“How’s business?” I asked.

“Slower than usual, but not bad,” she said.

I wound up with two bags drawn from the store’s big glass jars: one for chocolates, the other for Cherry Sours and Red Hots — which, I learned, don’t actually go together as well as one might think. But they kept me alert.

The rain had tapered off, but the air was still cool, so I donned my jacket and strolled through the concrete and crumbling brick of Rockford Park, built among the remnants of an old hotel, the town’s own little Bayon temple.

Back in the car, I was surprised to find that I could pick up WDAV from Davidson County. I’m a WFDD devotee, but it was a day, not for commentary, but for Rachel Stewart and Mozart Café.