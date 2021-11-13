Mick Scott: Nothing left but sawdust and some glitter

He was thoroughly mocked. Actor/director Ken Olin put it most dramatically in a tweet: “I’ve seen great acting, and I’ve seen bad acting, but I’ve never seen anything like Kyle’s performance yesterday. It was such a travesty, such a grotesque imitation of remorse, that it can only be described as anti-acting.”

I’m no mind-reader, but if I had to choose, I’d guess that his breakdown was genuine. Because it’s just not surprising to me that any human being would react that way.

It’s not surprising to me that someone who kills another, even in self-defense, should feel guilt, remorse, sorrow. Despite what movies and video games tell us, I don’t think it’s easy to kill another person. It would haunt many of us. I don’t think, for even the most stoic soul, it can be done with no emotional consequence or repercussion. It shouldn’t surprise us for even the most judicious police officer or soldier to find himself or herself awake in the middle of the night, mentally replaying a deadly event, uncontrollably obsessing over what could have been done differently. Such feelings are part of being human.

I suspect this is one reason our veterans come home, after witnessing and even committing atrocious and violent deeds — even if we declare them “justified” — and struggle with depression and PTSD, turn to alcohol and drugs.