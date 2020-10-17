Mick Scott: Of all the things I miss

He was also one of the gentlest people I’ve ever met. A big man, he could get fiery online, like so many of us do, but in person, he always spoke softly. Even in the midst of his health trials, of which there were many, he usually had a smile on his face.

I wish I could have shared one more Halloween with him.

An only child, Michael was especially close to his parents. His mother, Katie Lee, died about six months ago. A day never passed that Michael didn’t mourn her. And now, his elderly father, Flay, mourns him. So does his writing partner, Amy Greer; they were close enough that they called each other “Brother” and “Sis.”

And in that, in being mourned, Michael is blessed. There are people who gave a damn whether he lived or died. Not everybody has that. Not everybody gets to be someone else’s favorite person.